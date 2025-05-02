Housing for Pyradise Ranch rescues

We were regular fosters in 2019 living in a small rental house in a downtown with 2 Pyrenees fosters when our landlord said "hey, I'm moving here in 30 days my house just sold". We were paying off our land to build on. Who was gonna rent to us with these big dogs? So I went and bought a new but cheap trailer to get put on the land. 5 years later and 100s of Pyrenees we are ready to build. We have the money to build a little barndominiun but I will have to make everything super industrial as having 15 to 20 Pyrenees in a home you can imagine, especially them having access to the river daily bringing in all of that sand. All of our walls are ruined from wet dogs laying on drywall/ puppies chewing walls and floors. Heck our cabinetry in most places have hardly any doors. Full doors to rooms have been broke through. Hinges broken!! We want to keep doing this and even more dogs but have needs to make this home secure and also livable for the Hoomans. I want to do a barn metal building with an open middle with a 1200 square ft house on one side ( which we have that covered) and then another 1200 Sq foot on the other side where I can make an industrial washroom/station as well as individual indestructible rooms for some of the more aggressive ones we work with as well as a puppy welping room. We will need to set up separate yards for safety as well. Inside the home I need probably metal cabinetry for kitchen and something indestructible for atleast half of the walls. Currently we do not leave the home for more than 4 hrs because it will be a nightmare inside. We have to play musical rooms when moving them around because we have some that are in different stages of aggression and fear growth. This 23 acres has brought so many Pyrenees to safety giving them their freedom to rehabilitate and find loving homes. Help us help more and have a home that is liveable 😂. Also once I have the yards and everything it will be much safer than free roaming in the house because we can't ever have company or even someone to volunteer to allow us a night out. Vacation is a pipe dream currently ( I'm not complaining) I would just like an indestructible space where we can live out our dream of rescuing these dogs and know we will have a home to live out the rest of our life in. Also I would like to be able to buy an air filtration system because the amount of fine river sand gets on everything kind of like what ash does after a fire! Thankyou for your consideration and please visit our fb page and give it a like! I post daily videos of these magnificent animals living their best life and often have pupdates from adopters!