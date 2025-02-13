Campaign Image

Support my activism

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Corn Pop

Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Blanchard

Help keep Corn Pop activism, alive,. Donating here goes towards all the activism that that I and PATRIOTS WITH ATTITUDE does here in Maine, which, if you’ve been following me for the past four years has been a lot.

and also his up coming legal expenses (lawsuit) 

for more info about me and my Activision feel free to check out my website: PWA1776.SITE WERE YOU ALSO FIND LINKS TO ALL OF OUR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS 


Recent Donations
Show:
Lexi
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

SSF17
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

