Support for a Grandmother standing in her truth!

Grandfather says "When you feel powerless, you have stopped listening to your heart, that is where your power comes from!

Our Ancestors have given us their priceless gift of wisdom to help us navigate through difficult times. It is our birth right to use this knowledge and to pass it on to future generations. This assists us in moving through our own trials without fear and doubt.



I am a Grandmother, who loves this country and all the freedoms that I have treasured during my walk on our Great Mother, our Earth. I am a woman of peace, a woman of respect for myself, my elders and anyone whom I meet on my life path who is in need and understands the gift of reciprocity. "I will do for you without condition in the hope that if the day comes that I am in need you will do for me".

I am a giving woman who has helped those who have been down in life to find their power, believe in themselves and to move forward through their own personal difficulties. I have taught others to find peace and connection to all that surrounds us. I believe that we are all one ... Mitakuye Oyasin as the Lakota people say (we are all related, or all my relations). I have walked the spiritual path along the side of many teachers, learning their ways of peace and healing and passing this wisdom on to others.

It is now in the most difficult time of my life that I am asking for your support. I am faced with the most challenging and difficult test of my life. There is the potential of loosing my home, my job and my business, all that I have worked my life to achieve, due to political persecution. I need to raise funds to move through this difficult time, preparing for the worst and hoping for the best outcome. I walk this path with confidence that God and my ancestors are with me. My representation has yet to earn my trust or confidence in their work to defend me and keep me free. I may be faced with searching for alternative representation or facing this challenge on my own, for which I will need financial support to do. I am choosing to stand in "My Truth" on the matter, which is being attacked from many angles. My choices are difficult but they are my choices to make, for in the end it is what I have to live with. It is my intention to hold the line for myself, my fellow brother and sister patriots, my family and most of all my grandchildren. I will walk this path with confidence doing whatever is in front of me to protect our liberties, which are given as our birth right from the Constitution.

I am not doing this activity to make any personal gains financially, if there are unused funds at the end of this, they will be donated to other campaigns that are related - or to the Native communities that I am connected with.



Can you help? Will you help? Help me hold the line and take a stand so this does not become a road that you find yourself on. The time is near where if we do not stand in our Truth we will no longer have anything to stand for. This situation is urgent and the time is NOW!

God Bless anyone who is able to support this, and if you are unable to support this financially at this time, prayers are powerful also.

Thank you. "Yellow Butterfly"



















