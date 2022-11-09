Campaign Image

Dr. Jane Ruby Legal Defense

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $64,532

Campaign created by Dr. Jane Ruby

Campaign funds will be received by Dr. Jane Ruby

Dr. Jane Ruby Legal Defense

Dr. Robert Malone, the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, is suing Dr. Jane Ruby for defamation for $25 million. Just for asking questions.  He seems hell-bent on destroying Dr. Jane and her family for offending him with questions and opinions.

Dr. Ruby has given the last two years of her life to saving babies and children, annd sparing  our military.  And now her life, her home and family are under attack by this man. It takes money to defend yourself even when you're innocent. PLEASE consider contributing -  Dr. Jane has been there for us now let’s be there for her.

Recent Donations
Show:
Jewell Manker
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
11 months ago

Praying for God to pay your whole bill, and to bless you in every way, for He is mighty and merciful to us. ✨Because of Isaiah 53, there is hope.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Ever thankful for everything you do for humanity.

Walter
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Dr Pam
$ 25.00 USD
11 months ago

We are with you! Don't ever give up!

Jewell Manker
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Do not ever give in Dr. Jane. You are one of my heroes. I lost my hubby last year in a Florida hospital from intervention and poor decisions and not listening to me, a wife of almost 59 years.

RichelleUSA
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Thank you for all of your diligence, commitment and unwavering pursuit of the Truth. May God bless you and protect you from the enemy, in whatever form.

Jewell Manker
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jewell Manker
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Kathy Brandt
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hello Dr Jane… I hope the new year will bring you peace, love and joy!.. May Gods Mighty Angles Watch Over You And Guide You On His Path That Leads To Eternal Salvation And Saves Souls On The Way There!.. 😁👍 God Bless.

Jewell Manker
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
1 year ago

I absolutely adore you Dr Jane, I%u2019m a nurse and love your compassion for everyone, and the truth.

Anne Higa PharmD
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so very much for all of your personal sacrifices and all that you do to help us, Dr. Ruby! May GOD continue to richly bless and watch over you always!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #4 Judge Fails To Award Legal Fees Restitution

March 29th, 2024

Several days ago federal district court judge Norman K Moon, despite his written threat in the order to dismiss Robert Malone's $50 million defamation case against the Washington Post that if Malone continued to bring frivolous lawsuits, that he would be responsible for paying his victims legal fees back to them, the judge declined to award repayment of legal fees for Dr Jane Ruby and Dr and Mrs. Peter Breggin, all three who were sued frivolously, vexatiously, and without any merit at all, for $25 million each in phony defamation accusations. Unfortunately, Robert Malone, a despicable human being who has done so much to harm those of us in the health freedom movement we're trying to save lives, is not discouraged from doing this again, in fact he has been rewarded for using law to punish those of us who dared to question him. To be clear, Malones actions are not victimless, it cost me, Dr Jane Ruby, nearly $100,000 & 18 months JUST TO GET TO A MOTION TO DISMISS this case that never should have been brought against me to begin with. Even after the case was dismissed, weeks later and on Christmas day 2023, unprovoked, Malone set out to viciously defy me and attack me in social media, besmirching my well earned credentials, my 2 doctoral degree and my two masters degrees, and called me a tart, accusing me of being too sexy in my pictures. What sick and depraved scumbag does this?

I thank you all for your constant support and love and appreciate any continued donations to help me continue to defend myself in this mission.  

With love and appreciation, Dr Jane Ruby

Update Update #4 Judge Fails To Award Legal Fees Restitution Image
Update #2 Gratitude

March 22nd, 2024

I wanted to let everyone know that we still await the word of the federal court judge, Sr Judge Norman Moon on that the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA poison shots, Robert Malone, inflicted. We continue to pray for the Lord's hedge of protection over the work that I do and I will let all of you know what the judges decision is as soon as we receive it. God bless you all for your great love and support, you'll never know how much I appreciate all of it and how much my family is grateful to all of you. 

Dr Jane Ruby 

Update Update #2 Gratitude Image
Update #1 Malone Begs Court For More Time

September 26th, 2023

In a stunning last moment move, Dr. Robert Malone, the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA vaccines who filed a frivolous $25 million dollar lawsuit against Health Freedom Warrior, Dr. Jane Ruby, full of baseless accusations and lies, notified the Court that he needed 3 additional months to find a new lawyer just hours before the Hearings on the Motions to Dismiss. 

I want you all to know that I will not waver, that this is not about me personally, it is an affront to medical free-speech and the ability to challenge our scientific community that has caused so much damage around the world. Please continue to stand with me as I battle this Goliath. Much love, Dr Jane 

Update Update #1 Malone Begs Court For More Time Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo