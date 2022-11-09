Dr. Jane Ruby Legal Defense

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $64,532
Campaign funds will be received by Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Robert Malone, the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, is suing Dr. Jane Ruby for defamation for $25 million. Just for asking questions. He seems hell-bent on destroying Dr. Jane and her family for offending him with questions and opinions.
Dr. Ruby has given the last two years of her life to saving babies and children, annd sparing our military. And now her life, her home and family are under attack by this man. It takes money to defend yourself even when you're innocent. PLEASE consider contributing - Dr. Jane has been there for us now let’s be there for her.
Praying for God to pay your whole bill, and to bless you in every way, for He is mighty and merciful to us. ✨Because of Isaiah 53, there is hope.
Ever thankful for everything you do for humanity.
We are with you! Don't ever give up!
Do not ever give in Dr. Jane. You are one of my heroes. I lost my hubby last year in a Florida hospital from intervention and poor decisions and not listening to me, a wife of almost 59 years.
Thank you for all of your diligence, commitment and unwavering pursuit of the Truth. May God bless you and protect you from the enemy, in whatever form.
Hello Dr Jane… I hope the new year will bring you peace, love and joy!.. May Gods Mighty Angles Watch Over You And Guide You On His Path That Leads To Eternal Salvation And Saves Souls On The Way There!.. 😁👍 God Bless.
I absolutely adore you Dr Jane, I%u2019m a nurse and love your compassion for everyone, and the truth.
Thank you so very much for all of your personal sacrifices and all that you do to help us, Dr. Ruby! May GOD continue to richly bless and watch over you always!
March 29th, 2024
Several days ago federal district court judge Norman K Moon, despite his written threat in the order to dismiss Robert Malone's $50 million defamation case against the Washington Post that if Malone continued to bring frivolous lawsuits, that he would be responsible for paying his victims legal fees back to them, the judge declined to award repayment of legal fees for Dr Jane Ruby and Dr and Mrs. Peter Breggin, all three who were sued frivolously, vexatiously, and without any merit at all, for $25 million each in phony defamation accusations. Unfortunately, Robert Malone, a despicable human being who has done so much to harm those of us in the health freedom movement we're trying to save lives, is not discouraged from doing this again, in fact he has been rewarded for using law to punish those of us who dared to question him. To be clear, Malones actions are not victimless, it cost me, Dr Jane Ruby, nearly $100,000 & 18 months JUST TO GET TO A MOTION TO DISMISS this case that never should have been brought against me to begin with. Even after the case was dismissed, weeks later and on Christmas day 2023, unprovoked, Malone set out to viciously defy me and attack me in social media, besmirching my well earned credentials, my 2 doctoral degree and my two masters degrees, and called me a tart, accusing me of being too sexy in my pictures. What sick and depraved scumbag does this?
I thank you all for your constant support and love and appreciate any continued donations to help me continue to defend myself in this mission.
With love and appreciation, Dr Jane Ruby
March 22nd, 2024
I wanted to let everyone know that we still await the word of the federal court judge, Sr Judge Norman Moon on that the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA poison shots, Robert Malone, inflicted. We continue to pray for the Lord's hedge of protection over the work that I do and I will let all of you know what the judges decision is as soon as we receive it. God bless you all for your great love and support, you'll never know how much I appreciate all of it and how much my family is grateful to all of you.
Dr Jane Ruby
September 26th, 2023
In a stunning last moment move, Dr. Robert Malone, the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA vaccines who filed a frivolous $25 million dollar lawsuit against Health Freedom Warrior, Dr. Jane Ruby, full of baseless accusations and lies, notified the Court that he needed 3 additional months to find a new lawyer just hours before the Hearings on the Motions to Dismiss.
I want you all to know that I will not waver, that this is not about me personally, it is an affront to medical free-speech and the ability to challenge our scientific community that has caused so much damage around the world. Please continue to stand with me as I battle this Goliath. Much love, Dr Jane
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.