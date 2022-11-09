Dr. Jane Ruby Legal Defense

Dr. Robert Malone, the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, is suing Dr. Jane Ruby for defamation for $25 million. Just for asking questions. He seems hell-bent on destroying Dr. Jane and her family for offending him with questions and opinions.

Dr. Ruby has given the last two years of her life to saving babies and children, annd sparing our military. And now her life, her home and family are under attack by this man. It takes money to defend yourself even when you're innocent. PLEASE consider contributing - Dr. Jane has been there for us now let’s be there for her.

