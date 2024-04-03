Protect Dawn’s Trio

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,325
Campaign funds will be received by Dawn Burton
Hello Family, Friends & Everyone! It is my hope that each of you are doing very well. 🙂
I have initiated fundraisers for others in need, but never for myself/my family… until now. My Trio desperately needs prayers, encouragement and support as we navigate some very rough waters. The storm has been brewing for years, but it’s been pouring now for months- with no end in sight.
I have kept most of this battle private, to protect my sons and preserve privacy, but I am willing to share some details directly, with those wanting to provide specific support for us (dawnmarieburton76@gmail.com is how I can be reached or 907-775-7645). I simply cannot weather this storm on my own. I am calling on Him, and on my village for help please.
Please know that I do not expect anything from any of you, as these struggles aren’t yours to carry, but if you are inclined and able, I would greatly appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and/or support.
(If you prefer to contribute directly offline/via other means, please reach out to me privately for details.)
Thank you so much. 🙏🏻
🙏🏻💙💙🙏🏻
"But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil." 2 Thessalonians 3:3 KJV
”The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; And saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them all.“ Psalm 34:18-19 KJV
"I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies." Psalm 18:1-3 KJV
"Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6
Praying for you, Dawn. 🙏🏻❤️
Love you!!
Let us know if u need anything
November 2nd, 2024
Dear Family & Friends,
What do you do when what you’ve prayed so fervently for doesnt come to fruition, and what you feared happening, actually occurs instead?
Do you lose hope?
Do you get angry with God?
Do you let your broken heart debilitate you?
Do you stop fighting for what is right, good, and honorable?
Do you let doubt overcome you?
Do you let bitterness consume you?
Do you let evil, corruption and injustice snuff out your light?
Or …
Do you trust that His ways are past finding out, and He is working all things for our good?
It is with a shaken and broken heart that I share this update with you: My Trio was not protected. 😩😞💔
Lies, deception, manipulation, coercion, evil-doing and pure corruption “won”.
I wouldn’t be authentic if I sat here and told you I accepted this dreadful news without emotion.
•I am scared for my kids.
•I am angry that people get away with abuse.
•I am weary from the persecution & torment,
and from battling for what is right.
•I am disgusted by the injustice.
•I am absolutely heartbroken for my trio.
BUT…
The Bible tells us:
•Fear not
•Do not let the sun go down on your anger
•Do not grow weary in well-doing
•Vengeance is His
•He is the Comforter
The Bible has many passages that discuss trials, including:
James 1:2-3: This verse says to consider trials as a joy because they test and strengthen faith.
1 Peter 1:7: This verse says to rejoice in trials because they test the genuineness of faith, which is more precious than gold.
Romans 5:3-5: This verse says that those who remain steadfast in the face of trials will receive the crown of life.
Psalm 66:10: This verse says that God tests people like silver is tested.
“Trials and tribulations" can be referred to as difficult experiences, hardships, and challenges that test one's faith, often seen as opportunities for spiritual growth and refinement. "Trials” can represent tests of endurance and "tribulations" can signify more severe suffering or persecution faced due to one's beliefs.
As I try to pick up the pieces, attempt to create some level of order in the chaos, tend to my trio (whether near or far), mend hearts, and rebuild from the wreckage of the battlefield, I remind myself that though it may appear that evil has won, the battle isn’t over. God has the final say. May His perfect will be done (and in His perfect timing), and may we be refined during these trials and tribulations.
I want to thank each and every one of you who has supported my trio as we walk through this valley. Your prayers, kindness, words of encouragement, timely advice, and generosity mean so much to me. I absolutely cannot do this on my own, and that is why God sent me all of you. Thank you for offering love to me during times of hardship and torment.
“Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.” Philippians 2:4 KJV (Exactly what you have done- thank you so very much.)
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28 KJV
“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; And lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, And he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV
I know that while it feels like my world has crumbled around me, He sees the future, and He is in control. His intention is not to harm me/my trio. His will is perfect and I trust Him.
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Jeremiah 29:11 KJV
I know that while these struggles are very difficult and the weight of it all can be overwhelming, I know things could be MUCH worse, and I am so thankful they aren’t. I see the multitude of blessings and I am abundantly grateful 🙌🏻.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Psalm 23:4 KJV
When the enemy tries to whisper defeat in my ear, fills me with fear, and tries to break me, I am grateful for His promises, and for all of your reminders to not lose hope. ✝️🧎🏻♀️
I’ve asked for a lot over the past year, sigh, but if you’re willing, if you would continue to pray for my not-so Little Men please, I would be grateful. And also for me, if you wouldn’t mind? For protection, provisions, His love, forgiveness, direction, guidance, healing and strength?
I sincerely Thank You.
🙏🏻💙💜💙🙏🏻
#trustHim
#praywithoutceasing
#Heisgoodallthetime
#Hiswillbedone
October 18th, 2024
Thank you to everyone who has been praying for my trio, offering words of encouragement, and contributing to the cause. I am so grateful. Thank you for partnering with me as I walk in this valley... The help is so needed.
October 7th has come and gone. Unfortunately, evil-doing, lies and deception seem to be winning; all at my trio's expense. HOWEVER, I am still praying for miracles. Will you please join me?
I will continue to fight for my kids; their well-being and salvation are at stake here. A final determination will be made soon. I pray He intercedes. I know He wants what is best for my trio.
"And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not." - Galations 6:9 KJV
"I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust." -Psalm 91:2 KJV
October 5th, 2024
Good evening everyone,
I hope this update finds all of you doing well. 🙂
Monday, October 7th, 2024 is a very impactful day in our lives. This “facing of the giants” will impact our lives greatly, for better or worse. Would you please consider joining me as I pray for Landon and Ashton’s protection, and His perfect will to be done? I thank you so very much for your prayers. 🙏🏻💙💜💙🙏🏻
I think about everyone’s encouragement, prayers and support as I walk out this storm, and I am not just extremely thankful, I am humbled. Thank you for caring about us. Your kindness has really helped me. 🥹🥰
“But Jesus beheld them, and said unto them, With men this is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”
Matthew 19:26 KJV
August 25th, 2024
Happy Sunday Family & Friends! :)
Thank you so much for your prayers, encouragement and support as my Trio walks through this storm- I am so very grateful.
A very important day is fast approaching and I just ask for continued prayers for Landon, Ashton and for me, please. Thank you so much.
I have been fairly quiet as I busily prepare behind the scenes for October 7th, a day in which I will be "facing the giants" head on, as I fight to protect my Trio. If anyone is in the position to give, I would be so grateful, as I strive to meet the financial goals needed to continue this battle- the bulk of which is needed by 9/7/24. (If you wish to donate outside of this campaign since they do take a portion, please feel free to use my Venmo @Dawn-Burton-13 or Zelle. My phone number is linked to my Zelle account. Email: dawnmarieburton76@gmail.com or Phone: 907-775-7645).
I wish I didn't have to ask for help, and was able to manage this all on my own, but I simply cannot- it's just too large of a sum-no matter how much I work and how many belongings I sell. Please know that I would never ask if it wasn't a genuine need.
Thank you again for your prayers, encouragement and support; it means so much to me.
Quality time with Ashton and Landon has always been so meaningful to me; making memories with them fills my cup, and my heart. This photo was taken recently during a camping trip where we got to share precious moments together; I am so grateful for that time! (It was early in the morning and I awoke them to see the dozens of starfish at very low tide- something none of us had ever witnessed before.)
"If God be for us, who can be against us?” -Romans 8:31
"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose." -Romans 8:28
May your day be filled with smiles, laughter, love, and time with those you cherish. Enjoy the day everyone! :)
April 23rd, 2024
Family & Friends,
I just want to take a moment to say thank you to each and every one of you for reaching out to me, and showing your support; it means a lot to me.
Your prayers for my trio, your encouraging words for me, and your financial support have all made me feel like I'm not alone during this very difficult season for my trio. I sincerely thank you.
The Bible says, "Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good"; thank YOU for being "the good". :)
We are still very much in the midst of the storm, but your kindness has brought rays of sunshine- Thank you for brightening my days.
Here is a collage of photos of my trio, that make me smile. I am so grateful for my (not-so-) Little Men.
:) I hope you all have a beautiful day, and do something that makes you smile. :)
"The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: He shall preserve thy soul."- Psalm 121:7
