Protect Dawn’s Trio

Hello Family, Friends & Everyone! It is my hope that each of you are doing very well. 🙂

I have initiated fundraisers for others in need, but never for myself/my family… until now. My Trio desperately needs prayers, encouragement and support as we navigate some very rough waters. The storm has been brewing for years, but it’s been pouring now for months- with no end in sight.

I have kept most of this battle private, to protect my sons and preserve privacy, but I am willing to share some details directly, with those wanting to provide specific support for us (dawnmarieburton76@gmail.com is how I can be reached or 907-775-7645). I simply cannot weather this storm on my own. I am calling on Him, and on my village for help please.

Please know that I do not expect anything from any of you, as these struggles aren’t yours to carry, but if you are inclined and able, I would greatly appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and/or support.

(If you prefer to contribute directly offline/via other means, please reach out to me privately for details.)



Thank you so much. 🙏🏻



🙏🏻💙💙🙏🏻

"But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil." 2 Thessalonians 3:3 KJV

”The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; And saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them all.“ Psalm‬ ‭34‬:‭18‬-‭19‬ ‭KJV‬‬

"I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies." Psalm 18:1-3 KJV



"Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6

