We are raising money to fund legal support to Prosecute Shiloh Hendrix for assault with an escalation to a hate crime. She is using this platform to raise money to flee the situation she has brought upon herself and her family. She should learn that her hateful actions have real life consequences and that she can’t just run away from being a horrible person. All donations will go to a legal team in support of holding Shiloh Hendrix accountable either through criminal or civil court. Any additional funds that aren’t used for legal support will go to the victim/s.