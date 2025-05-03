Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $140
We are raising money to fund legal support to Prosecute Shiloh Hendrix for assault with an escalation to a hate crime. She is using this platform to raise money to flee the situation she has brought upon herself and her family. She should learn that her hateful actions have real life consequences and that she can’t just run away from being a horrible person. All donations will go to a legal team in support of holding Shiloh Hendrix accountable either through criminal or civil court. Any additional funds that aren’t used for legal support will go to the victim/s.
While I don't agree with the villain role she takes, her life does not deserve to be ruined because of this, death to the antiwhite narrative.
I'll be damned if this racist is going to raise over half a million dollars off of being a racist who repeatedly calls a 5-year-old autistic child a n*88er. that racist .
Go F yourself...free speech is a right in this country not a privilege! Now I'm going to go donate more money to the "Full Metal "
There is no excuse for her actions. This is a defenseless five-year-old. I don’t care what race, nationality or religion child belongs to. You don’t assault children!
This person should not be allowed to make money from being a racist.
Look on Instagram for the video. She has raised and insane amount of money from calling this child the n word multiple times.
