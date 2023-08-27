Prophetic Dream For His Children

Raised:
Hi I'm Ash West,
I'm from England and live in the south west of the country.
From 2021 The LORD has blessed me in receiving prophetic dreams and visions. I am on my walk with the LORD as we all are and, with each step He brings me closer to Him in His prophetic gifting.
I feel I have a mandate to share what the Father has for His children and to preach and teach His people that are not in the five fold ministry that they are as powerful and effective in their own authority in Jesus. I am a living breathing testimony of this.
I have been blessed to be able to share the dreams with another prophet and this has been a blessing in itself.
I have been encourage to start a campaign on give send go and after fighting with the LORD about this for a time, lets just say He won.
Though I do not have a ministry, I am already doing the work of one. I will be using any seed sown to help those in my local community (Homeless veterans and people that need help getting back on their feet). I will also be tithing to a NGO called O.U.R (Operation Underground Railroad) which helps fight human trafficking and provides different after care facilities for the victims.
This is also my long term plan to create a "Little Eden" for children, military veterans and animals.
You can find me on Truth Social and YouTube (Links below).
If you have any prayer requests or testimonies please share them here ashmanno@hotmail.co.uk.
God bless you all abundantly in Jesus Mighty Name.
Ash West
