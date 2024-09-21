HELP me give FREE reading classes to poor kids

Hi I’m Lot. I’m a missionary in the Philippines. I am giving FREE Reading and tutorial classes to the kids who live in a marginalized community outskirt of Manila. These kids live BELOW the poverty line and need help to become literate and be introduced to Christ.

I started teaching with a small box as a table and 2 borrowed stools. A couple friends provided us with 3 tables and 5 chairs. We are in need of school supplies, materials, classroom furniture and monthly funds.

This project is driven by the passion to teach and educate the heart and mind of these kids through the transformative power of the gospel - changing lives, one student at a time.



Will you pray and support me, so I can support these kids in their academic and spiritual needs? You can help me teach, touch lives and make a difference in the world. Your support will surely go a long way. Thank you and God bless!

