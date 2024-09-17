Postcards to PA Project Amplify

Goal:
USD $6,500
Raised:
USD $5,385
We are volunteers who are dedicated, hardworking Americans that are doing EVERYTHING we can to register voters and GOTV to make a better future for our country!
We're raising funds to pay for Postcards, Stamps, Flyers, Banners, Gas Money, Coffee, Transportation to the Polls, A/V Equipment, Snacks, Uber Eats, etc.
We're sending an AVALANCHE of postcards to Pennsylvania and soon North Carolina.
We're FLOODING the phone lines with phone calls and texts to all the important states.
We're knocking doors BY THE HUNDREDS.
We're Putting together spectacular events including including rides to early voting with Truckers, Jeep Enthusiasts, Firefighters, Bikers and every day people who love this country with a party to celebrate!
We're putting together less flashy but just as important initiatives to make sure seniors, the disabled, young and new voters are able to cast their votes whether with informing them of the different ways they can vote or arranging transportation to the early and day of voting locations.
We're RECRUITING new volunteers
Excellent work in PA
Let's WIN PA and save America! Thank you Postcards!
Keep on, keeping on. I know everyone is sick of hearing this, but this IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION!!!!!…..of ALL TIME! If we don’t win it, we lose it, and “losing it” includes the rest of humanity! We literally are the last, and only hope.
America ONLY
Have a Zyn on me
Hope this helps! Think last donation came back.
Sorry I can't give up more at this time.
Thank you for standing in the breach and going out of your way to make sure Trump wins PA! As PA goes, so goes our Republic. Keep fighting the good fight.
October 24th, 2024
Ladies and Gentlemen, Election Day, Nov. 5th, is approaching RAPIDLY. We are going to deploy all remaining funds and new contributions towards getting voters rides to early voting, dropping off their ballots and getting to the polls on November 5th. You can contribute greatly by directly giving to our GiveSendGo, sharing the initiative, finding people to accept rides, and by volunteering to book rides yourself. Let's get at least 100 to people to vote this way! And your prayers are absolutely crucial as well!
October 9th, 2024
We are going ALL IN on Postcards to PA. 2500 more postcards have already been ordered with expedited production and shipping. We need to raise $2075 in the next couple of days to fully fund it. Thank you to all of the contributors so far, your impact has been immense!
September 24th, 2024
Wow, this has been our BEST week so far! The generosity is through the roof. But we aren't letting up. Every contribution is being turned around and deployed as fast as we can get it. When you donate, it takes 5-7 days to actually hit the bank account, so we are really running on a significantly shorter timeframe when you think about it that way.
In the past few days, an additional 5000 voter registration info cards have been ordered, 5000 have been delivered, 2500 custom made postcards have ordered and have been shipped, 800 stamps have been purchased, 24 firefighter GOTV hats have been ordered and paid for, and several trips back and forth to Georgia have happened. 3 "Ask me how to register to vote" t shirts have been ordered. HUNDREDS of vote.gov posters, stickers, and thousands of the business cards have been posted/distributed at truck stops, famers markets, football games, fraternity houses, country music concerts, churches, gun stores, blue collar workplaces and hangouts and more.
In the coming days we are going to reserve buses and venues for the Oct. 21 Panama City Beach stop of the "Too Big to Rig" tour. We have time to raise that money, and I'm confident with the Lord on our side that the contributions will come through. We estimate that it will cost about $2000 for that event. The impact will be much greater than the event as we are planning to make viral video and disseminate it through all social media platforms.
Thanks to God above, thank you to the generous contributors, and a major shout out to all the patriotic volunteers who are working 4, 8 and 16 hour days to register as many voters as possible and ensure that it is truly TOO BIG TO RIG!
September 17th, 2024
A lot has gone on, and more is to come. Hundreds of voter registration info posters have been printed and are going up in dozens of locations from fire stations to outdoors stores, and everywhere in between.
The first two boxes of 2500 voter registration info cards have arrived in two different parts of the country. We are seeking recipients in two other parts so that these can spread far and wide.
Postcards are constantly being sent out, including getting postcards and stamps to those in areas from PA itself, to Florida and California. All are still being sent to PA.
Travel to South Georgia has increased drastically, which is upping fuel costs. But it's an important mission and the generous donors have really come through!
We can't wait to show you what's coming up with the hats which will go to firefighters who are actively getting out the vote, as well as big announcements with the Too Big To Rig tour!
