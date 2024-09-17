Postcards to PA Project Amplify

We are volunteers who are dedicated, hardworking Americans that are doing EVERYTHING we can to register voters and GOTV to make a better future for our country!

We're raising funds to pay for Postcards, Stamps, Flyers, Banners, Gas Money, Coffee, Transportation to the Polls, A/V Equipment, Snacks, Uber Eats, etc.

We're sending an AVALANCHE of postcards to Pennsylvania and soon North Carolina.



We're FLOODING the phone lines with phone calls and texts to all the important states.

We're knocking doors BY THE HUNDREDS.

We're Putting together spectacular events including including rides to early voting with Truckers, Jeep Enthusiasts, Firefighters, Bikers and every day people who love this country with a party to celebrate!

We're putting together less flashy but just as important initiatives to make sure seniors, the disabled, young and new voters are able to cast their votes whether with informing them of the different ways they can vote or arranging transportation to the early and day of voting locations.

We're RECRUITING new volunteers

You're contribution goes a LONG way!