Project44 Liberia Trade School

In 2014, I led a small team to Liberia Africa as an exploratory mission trip to find ways to support Dr. Chris Hena, a medical missionary. We arrived in late July, days before the Ebola virus breakout that shut down the country. We could not provide medical care in the community because the local hospital was closed. Instead, we spent time learning the history of the country which had been devastated by two civil wars that spanned 13 years, ending in August 2003. Liberia was once a very modern and thriving country but the civil war, which killed more than 250,000 men and women, left the country in ruins. As we spoke to the local people, including government officials, we learned that the country was in desperate need of skilled workers. Beyond the need for technical skills, the country needed a sense of hope and purpose. For so many years, the people lived day to day, not thinking about the future because the present was uncertain. The people of Liberia were surviving but far from thriving. It became clear to us that God had called us to Liberia to not only support Dr. Hena, but to start a vocational school to help train the people with skills to help them rebuild the country restore a sense of hope and purpose.

Over the course of 10 years, Project-44, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, has purchased 150 acres in Kakata, Liberia located in Margibi county. The next step was to clear 7 acres and secure it with a 10 foot wall around the property. The construction of the first physical building began in late 2023 and the 16,000 square foot building should be completed by the end of 2024. The building will be two stories with 28 classrooms with one workshop for every two classrooms.

We understood the importance of the vocational school for the education of the young adults in Liberia, but what we didn’t take into consideration was the opportunities we would provide for employment in the process. All the work is completed by hand, without the benefit of power equipment or tools. This is very difficult physical labor. The land was cleared by men and women with machetes. Each brick used in the wall and building was made on site. Concrete and sand were brought in and the water was carried in 5 gallon buckets from the swamp to a holding tank for the fence. Each piece of lumber was cut by hand. The rebar was straightened by “steel benders’. Finding work is not easy in Liberia. Often when one is able to work, the employer is not always fair. A construction foreman may collect the money to distribute to the workers then decide to change the amount to be paid, if the workers get paid. Often workers are not paid when promised. Being paid on time and for the amount agreed upon is not a given. The people of Kakata seek us out for work because they know they will be treated fairly. The school will provide opportunities for our students in the future, but we are providing income and security as we build.

While the master plan is for a two story building, we will begin with what we have. When can begin with 14 trades on the first floor. Our first vocation is carpentry and furniture making. Initially our thought was to begin with electrical or plumbing. We were thinking like Americans and not thinking like Liberians. Our ministry partner Dr. Hena suggested we begin with woodworking because there is an abundance of exotic lumber. Carpentry and furniture making can be taught using hand tools since electricity is not available in all parts of Liberia. Hand crafted furniture can be sold in country as well as exported to neighboring countries. A bonus is the students can help furnish the school. This will give the students practice while providing for the school. Future vocations include solar installation and maintenance, surveying, and automotive. Classrooms, administration, dorms, chapel and recreation center will occupy approximately 50 acres. The remaining acreage will be use for agricultural and livestock management.

To date we have been funded by private public support, including several very generous donations. The time has come to seek more public fundraising efforts. We are seeking to raise $100,000.00 to open the school by fall 2025. Although the first floor of the physical building is complete, we still need to plaster the walls, install doors and windows, and fixtures. We will apply for electricity through Liberia Electric Coop but solar is still necessary as electricity is not widely available or consistent yet. In addition to the building needs there are instructional needs such as trade tools, curriculum, instructors. We will need administrators, cooks, security and cooks on staff. Our goal is for the school to be self sufficient through tuition, but our initial start up will depend upon donations.

The work being done has been noticed by community leaders and the local people. An excitement and hope is in the air about the opening of the vocational school. Those involved with the construction of the school want to continue to work for Project-44 as staff and recruiters. The local people who are not interested in vocational training are eager to find employment with us in some way. We have an opportunity to provide education, training and employment in multiple ways to the people of Kakata.

Your support will help us bring to life the dream started 10 years ago. The people of Kakata, Liberia are healing from years of war and are ready to move forward with a future of hope and opportunity.