Professor David Clements Being FIRED for Standing

Goal:

 USD $500,000

Raised:

 USD $319,368

Campaign created by Joe Oltmann

Campaign funds will be received by David Clements

Professor David Clements Being FIRED for Standing

Professor David Clements needs our help. ***Updated**

Imagine for a minute being cancelled in the one place where freedom of speech should thrive. Imagine a place where you are being told to follow the science, and when you do, you are fired because that science does not follow the narrative of who can only be described as the oppressor. Professor David Clements is a lightning rod of truth and courage.  Professor Clements has unselfishly spoken boldly on freedoms we are losing or have already lost and the reality of the an agenda driven by evil and corruption. He has become a voice of reason and articulately has laid out the case for the election steal and compromised media and tech companies who have become weapons against the American people…

Professor David Clements has stood up and made sacrifices for you, me… frankly the entire country. Yesterday he was unceremoniously fired. They did not even have the professional courtesy to notify him directly. Instead, they sent a message to his students, stating that Professor Clements would not be leading the class any longer. He was removed, but not before students were able to hear his courageous message of truth.

Professor Clements will continue to fight. He will continue to speak truth and fight to restore integrity and accountability to our country. Sadly however, he is in a place where he is now unemployed. Cancelled by the very evil people who would like to forever silence you and take away your rights as an American. Will you join me as I stand up with Professor Clements. We need to support him so he can continue to stand up and stand with us in this fight.

We know how this ends. God wins. We also know that it will take warriors like Professor Clements to lead and stand in the gap with all of us. Please join me in supporting Professor Clements. Every little bit helps and even if you are not able to contribute financially, prayers are something we can all do. God bless you all.

Recent Donations
NED LANG
$ 2500.00 USD
1 day ago

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
5 days ago

Custer Counts
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

David is inspires me... and many others. He sacrifices much. Please donate early and often.

Ned Lang
$ 1000.00 USD
25 days ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless You and your family.

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you do, Professor Clements. I’ll be looking forward to meeting you in Heaven .

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Vicky
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you and your family

BCS Tea Party
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Bryan College Station Tea Party showed "let My People Go" at our recent meeting. We truly appreciate your courage and sacrifice to call out the plague of modern day slavery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Remember Norton and Ex Parte Young. Keep battling for all Americans!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

KURT SULTZMAN
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you and keep you safe. Thank you for your courage, as you speak for so many of us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck David, You are in our prayers.

Mary Benson
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Asking God's abundant blessing on David, Erin and children now and going forward. Their submission to God's calling and the sacrifices (hardship) they've endured is extraordinary. May God's love and grace fill the Clements family with strength, peace and love...and favor.

Darrell Fritz
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Dear Professor Clements, Your GodVoice, Testimony and Presence has moved our Spirit, Heart and Soul. You and Family are in our daily prayers. Psalms 91, Ephesians 6 10-24, Isaiah 54-17, Psalms 23. God's Love, Light, Peace be with you from our heart to yours. Thank you for your Patriotic Service. You are a BRIGHT LIGHT of GOD.

Daniel McPherson
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Clarification from Joe that I think is important

August 25th, 2021

I wanted to update everyone on a clarification. Although it is a forgone conclusion that Professor Clements will be fired, I wanted to clarify where he is in the process. David as been currently removed from teaching while they follow the adminstative process to complete the firing. He is committed to fighting this all the way to the end, even though the result is predetermined by the educational leadership that looks to strip him of his voice and his students of knowledge of the truth. 

I think it is always important to clarify fully the narrative so it accurately reflects where in the process Professor Clements is. Please take the time to pray for David and his family. The road will be rocky but we know how it ends. God wins... 

-Joe Oltmann

