Support ProLife Greenville

By donating to the CAFC Greenville you help us reach hundreds of people across the Palmetto State with a pro-life message. Your donations help us host events like the annual SC Life Rally on the Dobbs anniversary, tabling events, sidewalk outreach and help us get down to Columbia to fight for life at the State House.



As Rev. Jerry Falwell said, "politicians never see the light until they feel the heat." Every dollar counts in the fight for life.

Thank you and for life,

Hayden Laye

Leader, CAFC Greenville