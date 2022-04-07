GiveSendGo, LLC.

Effective April 7th, 2022

Privacy Policy

GiveSendGo knows that a common concern today is how personal information is collected, stored and shared. This privacy policy tells you how we use personal information collected at GiveSendGo.com. Please read this privacy policy before using the site or submitting any personal information. This Privacy Policy should be read along with our Terms of Use posted here. By using the site, you are accepting the practices described in this privacy policy. You are encouraged to review the privacy policy whenever you visit the site to make sure that you understand how any personal information you provide will be used. Note: the privacy practices set forth in this privacy policy are for this web site only. If you link to other web sites, please review the privacy policies posted at those sites.

MOBILE PRIVACY

We may offer you the ability to connect with our Website or use our applications, services, and tools using a mobile device, either through a mobile application or via a mobile optimized website. The provisions of this Privacy Policy apply to all such mobile access and use of mobile devices. This Privacy Policy will be referenced by all such mobile applications or mobile optimized websites. When you use our mobile site, we may receive information about your location and your mobile device, including a unique identifier for your device. We may use this information to provide you with location based services, search results and other personalized content. Most mobile devices allow you to control or disable location services in the device's setting's menu. If you have questions about how to disable your device's location services, we recommend you contact your mobile service carrier or the manufacturer of your particular device.

COLLECTION OF INFORMATION

We collect personally identifiable information like names and email addresses, etc., when voluntarily submitted by our visitors. The information you provide is used to fulfill your requests on our web site and to enable communication from our company to you. If you create a Campaign, you may be asked to provide us with the following Personal Information:

Your legal person or business name

Your legal physical address

Your Tax ID (if you are a business)

Your telephone number

Your date of birth

Your bank account information

You may be asked further information in order to help validate your identity:

Your gender

Your driver's license information, government-issued identification number

Other personally identifiable information as we have need for verification

As a Giver, you may provide:

Your name

Your email address

Your billing name and address

We may obtain address information about you from third-party sources, such as LexisNexis, for fraud prevention or for legal compliance. We may also collect Personal Information from you as a result of your email communications with us or your Posts which we may retain along with our responses.

You can sign up for or sign in to your GiveSendGo account using Facebook Connect. This will authenticate your identity and link your Facebook Profile information to your GiveSendGo account. Facebook Connect gives you the option to post information about your activities on this Web site to your profile page to share with others within your network. When you sign in using Facebook Connect, GiveSendGo will receive the following info: your public profile, friend list and email address.

Any Personal Information you Post as Member Content is available to the public without any expectation of privacy or confidentiality. Copies may remain viewable in cached and archived pages or if other Users have copied or stored your Member Content even if you remove the Member Content. To request removal of your personal information from these areas of the site, contact us using the information below. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why. The profile you create on our site will be publicly visible. We display personal testimonials of satisfied users on our site in addition to other endorsements. With or without your consent, we may post your testimonial along with your name. If you wish to update or delete your testimonial, you can contact us using the information below.

COOKIES

Cookie/Tracking Technology: The site uses cookies and tracking technology called Google Analytics. Cookies and Google Analytics tracking technology are useful for gathering information such as browser type and operating system, tracking the number of visitors to the site and understanding how visitors use the Site. Cookies also help customize the site for visitors. Personal information cannot be collected via cookies, however, if you previously provided personally identifiable information. Cookies may be tied to such information. Aggregate cookie and tracking information may be shared with Google Analytics to provide us with site management statistics.

DISTRIBUTION OF INFORMATION

We use your Personal Information to operate, maintain and provide to you the Service and conduct our business. For example (and not limited) to:

Start a campaign and to identify you when you sign in to your account

Administer your account or funds

Respond to your inquiries, customer service requests, complaints or your job application

Verify activity as we deem necessary

Send you a newsletter or other promotional communications

Conduct research and analyze data to improve our Service or customize our communications with you

We may share information with governmental agencies or other companies assisting us in fraud prevention or investigation. We may do so when:

Permitted or required by law. Trying to protect against or prevent actual or potential fraud or unauthorized transactions. Investigating fraud which has already taken place.

We will not share your data with any other company outside of these limitations.

DISTRIBUTION OF INFORMATION RELEASED TO CAMPAIGN OWNERS

Campaign owners are given access to certain information provided by the Givers and Senders that interact with their specific campaign page. That information can include: Name, email address of Givers and Senders, Mailing address of Giver if opted in, and donation date and amount of donation. Information provided by Givers that make their name Anonymous to the public while giving, is available to the Campaign owner as well.

HOW WE STORE AND PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION

We may store Personal Information in locations outside our direct control (for instance, on servers or databases co-located with hosting providers). We use Security Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption technology to encrypt sensitive personal information (such as your email or password) before it travels over the internet. Credit card numbers are never stored on our database or servers.

The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. However, no method of transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage is 100% secure.

Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If you have any questions about security on our Web site, you can contact us at privacy@givesendgo.com.

GiveSendGo does not accept liability for any unintentional disclosure or a disclosure that occurs due to a security breach of our systems or facilities.

LINKS TO OTHER WEBSITES, BLOGS, AND SOCIAL MEDIA WIDGETS

Our Site includes links to other Web sites whose privacy practices may differ from those of GiveSendGo. When you use a link to go from our Website to another website, such as that of our payments processors, the privacy statement for the other website governs. We encourage you to carefully read and understand the privacy statement of any Website you visit.

Our Website includes Social Media Features, such as the Facebook Like button and Widgets, such as the Share this button. These Features may collect your IP address, which page you are visiting on our Website and may set a cookie to enable the Feature to function properly. Social Media Features and Widgets are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our Website. Your interactions with these Features are governed by the privacy policy of the company providing it.

CHILDRENS ONLINE PRIVACY PROTECTION ACT COMPLIANCE

We make our best efforts to be in compliance with the requirements of COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act). We do not knowingly collect any information from anyone under 13 years of age. Our website, products and services are all directed to people who are at least 18 years old or older.

ONLINE PRIVACY POLICY ONLY

This online privacy policy applies only to information collected through our website and not to information collected offline.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Please also visit our Terms of Service section establishing the use, disclaimers and limitations of liability governing the use of our website at givesendgo.com

YOUR CONSENT

By using our site, you consent to this privacy policy.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The English version of this Privacy Policy governs. All disputes, claims and causes of action (and related proceedings) will be communicated in English.

CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page.

PRIVACY CONTACT INFORMATION

If you have any questions, concerns, or comments about our privacy policy you may contact us using the information below: By e-mail: support@givesendgo.com.