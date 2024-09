*Please note the following exceptions to our standard pricing and fees of 2.7% + $0.30 per donation:

Non-USD Campaigns: For campaigns that are not in USD, a fee of 3.5% + $0.30 per donation applies.

Non-USD Donations to USD Campaigns: Donations made in non-USD currencies to USD campaigns will incur an additional 1% fee on top of the standard 2.7% + $0.30 fee.

Currency Exchange Fees: Non-USD campaigns may incur additional currency exchange fees as determined by our payment processor.