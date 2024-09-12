PRETZEL IS IN A TWIST

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,420
Campaign funds will be received by Shanna Petsel
Our community member has been a victim of fraud via PayPal. Shanna aka Pretzel prints is an amazing creator and 3D modeler. Usually an inspiration to our community has turned into a sad story. She like many of us use PayPal as a payment processor for Patreon. In her case she uses PayPal for many things in her business. However recently she went to review her account to find that someone had hacked her account and drained the accounts. To make it worse they added credit cards and drove it negative $3,000. So for this we can’t even get to even until we get the $3k back.
Please see the whole story here: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/
i have spoken with her and she knows we are doing this. So please give as much as you can and let’s pull together to help her.
Hopefully this helps out!
Prays
Hey sorry, it's not much, but I will definitely be praying for you and that all of this is quickly resolved, and that you find an amazing place to live that's even better than where you were, also, your business TAKES OFF so that you don't have to lose sleep at night.
Hate to see stuff like this. Hopefully even a little can help! Good luck getting things back in order.
Good luck to you.
Hope this helps
Keep your head up.
Hope this helps, great verse btw
Best of luck, we hope things work out/get fixed.
May the force be with you
I cant give much, had some unexpected car repairs, but for sure I give what I can
Ain't got much but it's sent with love
