PRETZEL IS IN A TWIST

Our community member has been a victim of fraud via PayPal. Shanna aka Pretzel prints is an amazing creator and 3D modeler. Usually an inspiration to our community has turned into a sad story. She like many of us use PayPal as a payment processor for Patreon. In her case she uses PayPal for many things in her business. However recently she went to review her account to find that someone had hacked her account and drained the accounts. To make it worse they added credit cards and drove it negative $3,000. So for this we can’t even get to even until we get the $3k back.

Please see the whole story here: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/

i have spoken with her and she knows we are doing this. So please give as much as you can and let’s pull together to help her.