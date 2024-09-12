PRETZEL IS IN A TWIST

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,420

Campaign created by Stephen Kelly

Campaign funds will be received by Shanna Petsel

PRETZEL IS IN A TWIST

Our community member has been a victim of fraud via PayPal. Shanna aka Pretzel prints is an amazing creator and 3D modeler. Usually an inspiration to our community has turned into a sad story. She like many of us use PayPal as a payment processor for Patreon. In her case she uses PayPal for many things in her business. However recently she went to review her account to find that someone had hacked her account and drained the accounts. To make it worse they added credit cards and drove it negative $3,000. So for this we can’t even get to even until we get the $3k back. 

Please see the whole story here: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8J3rrTB/

i have spoken with her and she knows we are doing this. So please give as much as you can and let’s pull together to help her. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Ara
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Hopefully this helps out!

Ara
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hopefully this helps out!

RAF
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Prays

Edgar Tech Services LLC
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

ronnievv3d
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hey sorry, it's not much, but I will definitely be praying for you and that all of this is quickly resolved, and that you find an amazing place to live that's even better than where you were, also, your business TAKES OFF so that you don't have to lose sleep at night.

Wire and Ice Studio
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

mayermademinis
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hate to see stuff like this. Hopefully even a little can help! Good luck getting things back in order.

Rawed
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck to you.

RetroMG
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Marcel
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Red built mfg
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope this helps

Chris Gulotta
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep your head up.

Forward 3d printing
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope this helps, great verse btw

RainzMakes
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Best of luck, we hope things work out/get fixed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

May the force be with you

Robin Milne
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Baloo
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

I cant give much, had some unexpected car repairs, but for sure I give what I can

Ara
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Hopefully this helps out!

FloofnBear
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Ain't got much but it's sent with love

Kyle Pena
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo