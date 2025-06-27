When I experienced pregnancy loss and infertility I found that most people did not understand my grief. My community did not offer any resources for me to learn about the grief process. Nor were there any groups where I could talk with other women who had gone through a similar experience. Feeling alone and frustrated, I did my own research and wrote a Bible based and Jesus centered book titled The Guide to Heal from Pregnancy Loss and Infertility to share my personal experience and help others better understand the grief process. The book studies Jesus' process of grief and teaches the reader how to heal mentally, physically, and spiritually.

My husband Joel and I are raising funds to setup a Christian organization called Pregnancy Loss and Infertility Outreach. Our organization will reach out to individuals and groups in the community to raise awareness of the grief process and provide education and resources for women who have experienced pregnancy loss and infertility. The overall goal for the book and outreach is to help women take steps to salvation or grow deeper in their relationship with God. Please join us in funding the initial start-up costs for publishing the book and setting up the outreach that include:

Graphic designer fee for the book cover $1,500 Book interior content format by editor fee $1,500 Legal Counsel and Filing Service fee for LLC $1,200 Outreach website graphic designer fee $1,500 Outreach logo graphic designer fee $1,500







