Baby Dontre fight for life

As a loving grandparent, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing your child's child struggle for life. Our 4-month-old grandson, Dontre, is currently on life support at Springfield Hospital after being airlifted from a smaller hospital. Dontre and his parents, Rico and Desmond are facing a difficult time, and we are reaching out to our community for support.

We have been by their side since the moment they received the devastating news, and we are determined to do everything we can to help them through this tragic time. The medical bills are mounting, and we want to ensure that they can focus on their baby's recovery without worrying about the financial burden.

Dontre is a fighter, and we believe that with the power of prayer and the support of our community, he will pull through this difficult time. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help ease the financial burden on Rico and Desmond and give them the resources they need to provide the best possible care for their baby.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute to Dontre’s Life Support Fund. Your generosity will bring hope and light to this young family during this dark time. Please share this post with your network, and let's come together to support Baby Dontre and his family. Thank you for your kindness and support.

God Bless