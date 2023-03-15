Prayer Walks Mobile Ministry

Hello and thank you for visiting.

Allow me to answer some questions you may have:

What is Prayer Walks? It's a video series where I question, discus and challenge the way we think about the various trials, blessings and situations we all find our selves in. No topic is off the table. As I am a follower of Jesus Christ, I look to the bible for wisdom but do not force it on anyone. I frequently challenge myself and others to see if we are actually living out what we claim to believe. No matter what faith or religion you follow.

What do you do when you're not filming a Prayer Walk? In early 2022, as I drove across the USA to film prayer walks, I felt the call to stop and help people along the way. I have been offering FREE handyman services to WIDOWS, ELDERLY and people who can not physically do the work or afford to hire someone themselves. I do in home acoustic performances of my original music, share my testimony, pray for people, offer a listening ear and on occasion I'm able to offer food, clothing and even financial aid. My hope is to connect those in need with people and resources in their community.

Where do my donations go? 100% of your donations go to those in need via renovation supplies, food, clothing, financial aid, fuel, tools and general operation expenses.



Where do Prayer Walks occur? Every Prayer Walk takes place on a different trail. So far they have been all over Canada (from Vancouver, BC) and the United States (as far as Key West Florida).

How do you get to these places? The first year I traveled and slept in my 2007 Toyota Camry but by God's grace I have been able to purchase a 2008 shuttle bus and have been slowly converting it into a motorhome. That is what I travel in now even though it still needs electricity, a water system, air-conditioning and a heater. Lots of blessings and struggles.

Where are you going next? Each day I go wherever I feel God leads me to spread the love of Christ.

How long do you plan to be on the road? I will continue until God shows me otherwise.

No matter where this leads, I can not do it on my own. So, if you feel it on your heart to join me in support of this journey of faith. Please press the donate button.

If you can't contribute financially, your prayers and friendship are very much appreciated.

Thank you and God bless

Donny Mac



