Pray Give Go Poland Fall 2024

Join Me in Making a Difference: Poland Mission Trip, Fall 2024

Hello, my name is Daylyn. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated missionary. In 2013, I gave my heart to Christ, and He placed a burden on my heart to serve both locally and globally through missions.

Locally, we've worked on projects such as hanging scarves and gloves on poles for the homeless, visiting those forgotten in nursing homes, renovating treatment facilities, giving makeovers to residents, and delivering snacks while praying for first responders. My husband and I, with the support of our church, have led a monthly mobile food pantry for the past 11 years, providing much-needed support to our community.



God has called me to serve through short-term construction missionary work, and this fall marks our team's third trip to Poland. We are committed to the 700 Cities Training Center project because its completion will leave a lasting hope that will surpass our lifetimes and impact the people of Poland and surrounding areas.



Nine years ago, Pastor Swavek, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, counted the cities and towns in Poland and discovered that 700 had no evangelical church preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Moved by this realization, he began a church-planting movement, and the 700 Cities Training Center was born. This two-story building will serve as a local church for Pastor Swavek’s congregation and as a training hub for church planters who will go out and establish churches in these forgotten cities.



This project is about more than just today. It will provide a place where future church leaders are equipped to spread the gospel, bringing hope to communities where Christ's message has yet to be heard.



As missionaries, we are responsible for covering our expenses. No amount is too small, and every gift brings us one step closer to fulfilling this mission. I invite you to join me on this journey. My motto is, "We are ALL called to the great commission—Pray, Give, or Go." Prayer is the strongest weapon we have, and I ask you to lift us in your prayers. Additionally, consider partnering with us by providing a monthly or yearly gift to help fund this work. Your contribution will make a lasting impact on countless lives.



Together, we can create a future filled with hope and faith for those most need it.



Thank you for your support and prayers.



God bless,



Daylyn