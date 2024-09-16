Pray Give Go Poland Fall 2024

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $1,205
Campaign funds will be received by Daylyn Bhavsar Padilla
Join Me in Making a Difference: Poland Mission Trip, Fall 2024
Hello, my name is Daylyn. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated missionary. In 2013, I gave my heart to Christ, and He placed a burden on my heart to serve both locally and globally through missions.
Locally, we've worked on projects such as hanging scarves and gloves on poles for the homeless, visiting those forgotten in nursing homes, renovating treatment facilities, giving makeovers to residents, and delivering snacks while praying for first responders. My husband and I, with the support of our church, have led a monthly mobile food pantry for the past 11 years, providing much-needed support to our community.
God has called me to serve through short-term construction missionary work, and this fall marks our team's third trip to Poland. We are committed to the 700 Cities Training Center project because its completion will leave a lasting hope that will surpass our lifetimes and impact the people of Poland and surrounding areas.
Nine years ago, Pastor Swavek, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, counted the cities and towns in Poland and discovered that 700 had no evangelical church preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Moved by this realization, he began a church-planting movement, and the 700 Cities Training Center was born. This two-story building will serve as a local church for Pastor Swavek’s congregation and as a training hub for church planters who will go out and establish churches in these forgotten cities.
This project is about more than just today. It will provide a place where future church leaders are equipped to spread the gospel, bringing hope to communities where Christ's message has yet to be heard.
As missionaries, we are responsible for covering our expenses. No amount is too small, and every gift brings us one step closer to fulfilling this mission. I invite you to join me on this journey. My motto is, "We are ALL called to the great commission—Pray, Give, or Go." Prayer is the strongest weapon we have, and I ask you to lift us in your prayers. Additionally, consider partnering with us by providing a monthly or yearly gift to help fund this work. Your contribution will make a lasting impact on countless lives.
Together, we can create a future filled with hope and faith for those most need it.
Thank you for your support and prayers.
God bless,
Daylyn
Good luck and contine to do the God's work!
Let all your efforts multiple infinitely
Blessings 🙏
Thank you for volunteering to help with the building process of the church.. sending prayers as well
Continue to do God’s work! Blessings!
Mamacita tu eres un propósito en este mundo. Te quiero un montón. Ve hacer lo que tienes que hacer.
Hope you have another wonderful trip.
Safe travels! Sending you lots of love on your next trip!
Will be donating again. But hoping this will help to kickstart your goal. Love you Sis!
Praying for a fruitful and safe trip!
November 1st, 2024
Hi Friends,
I’m thrilled to share that our team of 12 missionaries safely and successfully completed our ministry in Poland. Hosted by our incredible Poland-based missionaries, Tammy and Earl Shorrock—U.S. missionaries serving in Poland—we worked alongside locals to make significant progress on the 700 Cities Training Center. Our efforts focused on critical tasks like exterior elevation work and interior detail prep, which are essential steps toward completing this training hub that will equip church planters to bring the gospel to hundreds of Polish cities currently without an evangelical church.
Mini trip summary video: https://youtu.be/Tkl382iyZGc
What’s next?
The training center is on a tight deadline to be completed by January 2025, and with few teams and limited funds, they need all the support they can get to see this vision realized.
How can you help?
PRAY, PRAY, PRAY—and if you feel led, consider making a one-time contribution or becoming a monthly partner. Every prayer and every dollar makes a difference in bringing the hope of Christ to these unreached communities.
Thank you again for your incredible partnership. Together, we’re building a legacy of faith and hope that will reach far beyond our lifetimes.
Connect with Tammy and Earl to learn more and stay involved:
Website: https://www.shorrocksservingpoland.com/
Support their work-Partnershiplink: https://giving.ag.org/donate/600001-253127
God bless,
Daylyn
