Pray for Kathy

Campaign funds will be received by Denise Cale
SEPTEMBER 2024
Kathy has been a faithful prayer warrior for so many people throughout her life, and now she needs prayer for herself.
Cancer Diagnosis
In 2023, she was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer. After a major surgery in November 2023 to remove a cancerous tumor that was larger than expected in her leg, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The disease has metastasized to other parts of her body, including her upper spine and her left cheek.
In early summer 2024, Kathy endured a painful biopsy on a tumor growing near her spine which is now causing her intense pain. As she deals with the physical and emotional toll, she needs prayers not only for healing but also for endurance to bear the pain, for strength to complete her daily tasks, and to be patient during her frequent hospital stays.
Prayer Request
Kathy trusts in the Lord and believes in the infallible power of prayer. She depends on the one true God for His miraculous healing. The doctors can't heal this cancer, but God can. He already healed her once from cancer during infancy via a miracle. Spiritually, He healed her through the power of Jesus' blood. If He chooses to heal her physical ailments here on earth, we will praise Him, and if he chooses to heal her in Heaven, we will praise Him then also.
For now, she needs prayer support from friends, family, and compassionate people from around the world.
Birthday Prayer
For decades, Kathy has faithfully prayed for others by setting alarms on her phone according to the date of their birthday. Now, for her birthday—September 19—she needs your prayers.
Would you commit to praying for Kathy at 9:19 (am and/or pm) on her birthday, for an entire month, and for even longer?
Together, let's lift her up in prayer as she endures this difficult season. Your prayers, love, and support mean the world to her.
Kathy needs prayer for:
1. Healing from cancer, and the full restoration of her body
2. Endurance for the intense pain in her spine that requires surgery to remove the tumor
3. Successful surgery (scheduled in September), a quick recovery, and no mobility/nerve complications caused by surgery at the spine
4. Endurance for radiation treatment that begins in September
5. Relief from digestive issues and protection from other pains, infections, and complications of medications
6. Energy and physical health to complete daily tasks
7. Focus and strength to pray, and especially people to pray with
8. More people to share the Good News of Jesus with
Join us in supporting Kathy as she has so often supported others. Let's unite in faith and petition our Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord who heals.
Psalm 30
Kathy’s favorite Psalm is number 30, specifically verses 11-12. We can pray the Psalm specifically for Kathy like this:
“Lord, turn Kathy’s wailing into dancing;
remove her sackcloth and clothe her with joy,
that her heart may sing your praises and not be silent.
Lord our God, we will praise you forever.”
To make it easy, you can download this custom mp3 sound on your phone to use as your 9:19 alarm tone. The little song makes remembering to pray for her so easy and quite pleasant.
Thank You!
Thank you for praying and loving a dear sister in Christ. She covets your prayers; they are her biggest need.
Donations
After praying for Kathy, please also consider donating to her fund. (All donations are anonymous and are not tax deductible.)
Kathy is unable to work, and her budget is extremely tight. She praises God for her good medical insurance coverage, but she still has other daily needs and monthly household expenses that she's not able to meet while she is unable to work.
Thank you for supporting and loving Kathy. She is also grateful to her church family who have so graciously helped her with meal delivery and other practical support during the last year.
Note from Campaign Creator
Kathy and I began our friendship more than 30 years ago. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help gather much-needed support for her. I will continue to post updates as they are available.
I invite you to share this site with other praying friends and to send Kathy your note of prayer either via the "Pray" button or through your normal means of communication with her.
– Denise
December 12th, 2024
Kathy's Tribute Page is online: https://www.shepardfuneralchapel.com/obituary/kathy-ann-ryan
Please RSVP for her memorial service is you are able so we can plan for the luncheon:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_FJM0FO69MGfBFzqjJclVl8dT657H4WHkf5SFOCbY8yet5g/viewform
Thank you, all, for your faithful prayers for our friend, Kathy.
December 11th, 2024
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kathy Ann Ryan who departed this life at the age of 59, on the morning of November 30, 2024, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. Kathy courageously fought a one-year battle with cancer. Kathy will forever be remembered for her deep love of music, her unwavering devotion to God, her willingness to help those in need, and her kindness to strangers.
Kathy began her life on September 19, 1965, as the daughter of Lydia Lee Ryan (Bohatko) and Richard Patrick Ryan. She grew up in Ballwin, Missouri, with her siblings, Thomas and Stephanie. Kathy’s love of music blossomed in early childhood, when she started taking piano lessons at the age of seven, inspired by her mother’s professional singing career with The Van Dorn Sisters.
Kathy pursued her passion for music through high school and college, earning a Bachelor of Music Education with a major in piano and certification in K-12 vocal music from the University of Missouri–St. Louis in 2000. She dedicated her career to teaching music to K-8 students at public and parochial schools, including St. Angela Merici School, Normandy School District, and Tower Grove Christian School. Kathy also taught at private music schools such as Townsend Music School, Midwest Music Conservatory, and Pianos for People, as well as from her home studio, inspiring countless students with the gift of music. Over her many productive years, she enriched the St. Louis music community and was deeply honored to have her original composition selected for performance by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in May 1999.
Kathy faithfully served Jesus, her Lord and Savior, by sharing His love with people from all walks of life. She ministered to individuals in Moldova, to inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary and St. Louis County Jail, to residents of NHC Healthcare, and to strangers she encountered daily. She actively participated in street ministry in St. Louis, engaging people in conversations about faith and offering practical help wherever needed. Kathy was quick to share her faith, pray earnestly for both friends and strangers, and provide encouragement and support to others. She cherished her many dear friends in Christ and was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Free Church in St. Louis, Missouri.
Kathy is survived by her brother, Thomas Ryan; her sister, Stephanie Ryan-Malin; her brother-in-law, Matthew Malin; her niece, Amelia Malin and her nephew, Charles Malin. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Richard Patrick Ryan and Lydia Lee Ryan.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Free Church, located at 9801 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63141. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served at 12:00 pm to honor her memory and provide time for fellowship.
Donations can be made in Kathy’s name to the following charitable institutions:
• St. Paul’s Evangelical Free Church’s Outreach Ministries (https://www.stpaulsefree.org/outreach/)
• St. Louis City Missions https://www.stpaulsefree.org/city-missions/
• St. Paul’s Missionaries (U.S. and Global) (https://www.stpaulsefree.org/outreach/
• ThriVe Express Women’s Clinic of St. Louis https://thrivestlouis.org/
November 27th, 2024
The last two months have been difficult for Kathy as she has endured chemotherapy treatments. Each one brought new challenges.
She is currently struggling with a new, critical medical situation for which I'm requesting prayer. She's had a rough couple of weeks, and this week is very important for her to recover. I won't detail it here right now but suffice it to say that Kathy needs our prayers now more than ever. Please ask our Lord and Savior to heal Kathy's body and bring her back to good health. That her body would regain strength and vitality. That her pain would be relieved. That her alertness would be restored. That she would be able to enjoy this upcoming Christmas season with us. That she would be able to praise the Lord for His goodness with us.
Psalm 30 is her favorite Psalm because our Lord, our helper, can turn our mourning into dancing. Let's pray this with her in mind and continue to praise the Lord and not be silent, giving thanks to the Lord forever.
-------------------
Psalm 30
I will exalt You, Lord, for You have lifted me up,
And have not let my enemies rejoice over me.
Lord my God,
I cried to You for help, and You healed me.
Lord, You have brought up my soul from Sheol;
You have kept me alive, that I would not go down to the pit.
Sing praise to the Lord, you His godly ones,
And praise the mention of His holiness.
For His anger is but for a moment,
His favor is for a lifetime;
Weeping may last for the night,
But a shout of joy comes in the morning.
Now as for me, I said in my prosperity,
“I will never be moved.”
Lord, by Your favor You have made my mountain to stand strong;
You hid Your face, I was dismayed.
To You, Lord, I called,
And to the Lord I pleaded for compassion:
“What gain is there in my blood, if I go down to the pit?
Will the dust praise You? Will it declare Your faithfulness?
“Hear, Lord, and be gracious to me;
Lord, be my helper.”
You have turned my mourning into dancing for me;
You have untied my sackcloth and encircled me with joy,
That my soul may sing praise to You and not be silent.
Lord my God, I will give thanks to You forever.
September 25th, 2024
Thank you for your prayers, especially those on Kathy’s birthday. The Lord answered them, and Kathy had a joyous visit with family who visited her in the hospital.
During her hospital stay, her pain was managed, and the doctors released her on her birthday!
Before she left though, they ordered another round of radiation treatment to shrink the tumor and hopefully relieve the associated pain. Thanks be to God that surgery is not necessary.
Let’s continue to pray for Kathy as she continues the treatments. Pray that her pain is relieved, and that her spirits be lifted and her heart & mind be set upon Christ where she places her hope.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.