Pray for Kathy

SEPTEMBER 2024



Kathy has been a faithful prayer warrior for so many people throughout her life, and now she needs prayer for herself.

Cancer Diagnosis

In 2023, she was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer. After a major surgery in November 2023 to remove a cancerous tumor that was larger than expected in her leg, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The disease has metastasized to other parts of her body, including her upper spine and her left cheek.

In early summer 2024, Kathy endured a painful biopsy on a tumor growing near her spine which is now causing her intense pain. As she deals with the physical and emotional toll, she needs prayers not only for healing but also for endurance to bear the pain, for strength to complete her daily tasks, and to be patient during her frequent hospital stays.

Prayer Request

Kathy trusts in the Lord and believes in the infallible power of prayer. She depends on the one true God for His miraculous healing. The doctors can't heal this cancer, but God can. He already healed her once from cancer during infancy via a miracle. Spiritually, He healed her through the power of Jesus' blood. If He chooses to heal her physical ailments here on earth, we will praise Him, and if he chooses to heal her in Heaven, we will praise Him then also.

For now, she needs prayer support from friends, family, and compassionate people from around the world.

Birthday Prayer



For decades, Kathy has faithfully prayed for others by setting alarms on her phone according to the date of their birthday. Now, for her birthday—September 19—she needs your prayers.

Would you commit to praying for Kathy at 9:19 (am and/or pm) on her birthday, for an entire month, and for even longer?

Together, let's lift her up in prayer as she endures this difficult season. Your prayers, love, and support mean the world to her.

Kathy needs prayer for:

1. Healing from cancer, and the full restoration of her body

2. Endurance for the intense pain in her spine that requires surgery to remove the tumor

3. Successful surgery (scheduled in September), a quick recovery, and no mobility/nerve complications caused by surgery at the spine

4. Endurance for radiation treatment that begins in September

5. Relief from digestive issues and protection from other pains, infections, and complications of medications

6. Energy and physical health to complete daily tasks

7. Focus and strength to pray, and especially people to pray with

8. More people to share the Good News of Jesus with

Join us in supporting Kathy as she has so often supported others. Let's unite in faith and petition our Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord who heals.



Psalm 30

Kathy’s favorite Psalm is number 30, specifically verses 11-12. We can pray the Psalm specifically for Kathy like this:

“Lord, turn Kathy’s wailing into dancing;

remove her sackcloth and clothe her with joy,

that her heart may sing your praises and not be silent.

Lord our God, we will praise you forever.”

To make it easy, you can download this custom mp3 sound on your phone to use as your 9:19 alarm tone. The little song makes remembering to pray for her so easy and quite pleasant.

Thank You!



Thank you for praying and loving a dear sister in Christ. She covets your prayers; they are her biggest need.

Donations

After praying for Kathy, please also consider donating to her fund. (All donations are anonymous and are not tax deductible.)

Kathy is unable to work, and her budget is extremely tight. She praises God for her good medical insurance coverage, but she still has other daily needs and monthly household expenses that she's not able to meet while she is unable to work.

Thank you for supporting and loving Kathy. She is also grateful to her church family who have so graciously helped her with meal delivery and other practical support during the last year.

Note from Campaign Creator

Kathy and I began our friendship more than 30 years ago. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help gather much-needed support for her. I will continue to post updates as they are available.

I invite you to share this site with other praying friends and to send Kathy your note of prayer either via the "Pray" button or through your normal means of communication with her.

– Denise



