PRAISE in the PARK Cranbury NJ 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $299

Campaign created by Gary Charwin

Campaign funds will be received by Gary Charwin

PRAISE in the PARK Cranbury NJ 2025

Please help support PRAISE in the PARK, Cranbury, NJ's Joy-Filled Christian Music Festival. FREE Admission. FIVE Bands. ENDLESS Fun for the whole family!
Feel the Power of Praise!

Please Make a Love Offering to Help offset the costs of hosting this incredible all-day event.

There is no "organization" or "foundation" behind this effort. It is all done for love of our Lord and Savior. Please help us offset some of the costs. These include:

  • Love Offering to the Bands who donate their time/talent
  • Stage Rental
  • Township Fees
  • Publicity/Advertising

CHECK OUT our Facebook Page by CLICKING HERE!

Does Your Church or Organization want to be a part of PRAISE in the PARK?

EMAIL US @ PraiseInTheParkNJ@outlook.com!

