Practically Reformed Ministry

At Practically Reformed Ministries, we believe the Lord is guiding His people back to a deeper understanding of historical Christianity, grounded in the enduring truths of the Reformed faith. We are committed to answering that call by teaching and sharing a biblical worldview that applies to every aspect of life. Living out our faith involves embracing a deeper understanding of God's Word and aligning our lives with its wisdom and truth.

What We Do:

Our weekly podcast, Practically Reformed, is the cornerstone of our ministry. Through engaging discussions, we tackle key topics from a Reformed Christian perspective—focusing on theology, cultural issues, and practical Christian living. We aim to provide believers with the tools they need to grow in their faith and live it out every day.





We are eager to expand Practically Reformed Ministries and provide even more valuable resources to our community. With your support, we aim to grow our ministry by adding new educational content that deepens understanding of Reformed theology and equips believers to live out biblical truth. Your contribution will help us:





Host live Zoom Q&A sessions with Dr. Steve Meidahl , PhD of Theology from Covenant Theological Seminary and Pastor of First Church of Waterville, giving participants the opportunity to ask theological questions and receive thoughtful, biblically grounded answers.

Develop engaging short videos on key Reformed doctrines, making complex theological topics accessible to a wide audience.

Create in-depth video series on Creeds, Confessions, Catechisms and our Fathers in the Faith, exploring the foundational teachings of Reformed theology to strengthen believers’ faith.

In the future, we hope to organize live in-person conferences, offering opportunities for worship, fellowship, and deeper learning within the Reformed community.

Why We Need Your Support:

Your support will enable us to expand these offerings and continue teaching and sharing the richness of Reformed theology with believers everywhere. Contributions will directly support:

Creating new video and podcast content.

Purchasing additional needed studio equipment

Hosting live Zoom Q&A sessions and planning future in-person conferences.

Expanding our online presence to reach more people with Reformed Christian teachings

By partnering with us, you help grow a strong, biblically grounded Reformed community, equipping believers to live faithfully and joyfully in light of God’s Word. Thank you for standing with Practically Reformed Ministries as we continue this important work!

