Supporting the Family of Dustin Posey

We are so saddened to share the news that Dustin Posey passed away suddenly at home on September 29, 2024. He was an integral part of the MOBA family and he will be sorely missed. Dustin was the first person to help anyone out and his family needs our help now. He was a proud family man, loving husband to his wife Loran, and children Ariel, Alexander, Dexter, Gabriel and Asher. His untimely death caught everyone by surprise and we are calling upon you to help his family during this time of financial uncertainty. Any amount will help, 100% of the amount raised will be donated to his family to assist with their living expenses.
Please donate today, all donations from our MOBA family will be matched by MOBA Corporation. His family is so grateful of whatever you can do.
Thank you,
Tracy Andrews
Rest in peace , You will be forever loved and never forgotten
Blessings and prayers.
I will never forget working with Dustin and our many conversations about life, video games, and being proud dads. He is missed.
On behalf of MOBA Corporation, we wish the Posey family peace and strength always. Dustin is sorely missed every day.
My prayers to the Posey family
Getting to know Dustin was truly my pleasure. His intelligence and work ethic was highly admirable. I will miss him immensely, and I am so grateful for the years I have known him. I admired him so much, and I will always think of him.
Dustin was an exemplary Full Sail University student and a generous BIMS Program alumnus. His contributions were invaluable. Dustin, you will be missed. My prayers are with you and your family. May God bless and protect you each.
Please accept my deepest condolences. Dustin was such a warm-hearted person and an absolute joy to know. We will miss him and always remember his many contributions to the Business Intelligence program. The entire Full Sail family mourns with you. I am so very sorry for your loss and I will keep you all in my prayers.
We also send our love to all the Posey's in this heartbreaking time!
