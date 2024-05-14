Support Porscha's Reoccurrence Treatment

I just want to thank you my family and friends for all your support and prayers. Unfortunately in March 2023 I was re-diagnosed with breast cancer after being in remission for 4 years.

For the past year I have undergone standard of care treatment which has not been effective due to the negligence of past treating doctors which further caused more spread and triggered my dormant autoimmune. I am now aggressively seeking additional alternative treatments to reduce and eliminate further spread and heal the autoimmune issue.

I am currently looking to schedule hyperbaric oxygen therapy, PEMF sessions, High Dose Vitamin C infusions, daily RSO oils, out of pocket labs that will help me understand what is going on with my body metabolically, treatment of autoimmune with Dr. Tegan Moore (www.wheelhouse.health) , a naturopath physician and a consultation with Dr Paul Zhang (www.i2b.us) who specializes in alternative medicine and treatment for breast cancer.

These treatments are very costly as insurance does not cover non standard care services. All donations will go directly to all services listed.

I want to thank my village who supports me daily and who encouraged me to seek assistance. I have 3 daughters whom I truly live for and will stop at nothing to make sure I am in their lives for as long as God intends for me to be.

I truly appreciate your support and may God bless you!