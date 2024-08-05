The Tragedy of Pontius Pilate

What we know about Pontius Pilate comes through the Gospels and some documentary evidence compiled by Roman and Jewish historians. But this misses much. Who was he? How did he become the Roman ruler of Judea and Samaria? How long was he in office? Regarding Jesus of Nazareth: What did Pilate know about Jesus before he condemned Him to death? What information was available to him? What should he have known?

This film explores these and other questions and examines the life of Pontius Pilate in the crucial days surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus. As we researched the life of Pontius Pilate, some of the answers we discovered were surprising. Whatever you now think of the man Pontius Pilate, this film may change your thinking.

If you would like to see our last film in the "Faith with an Edge" series, click on one of the following links.

US: Because I Could Not Stop for Death

Europe: Because I Could Not Stop for Death