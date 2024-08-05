The Tragedy of Pontius Pilate

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,211
Campaign funds will be received by Eric Luthi
What we know about Pontius Pilate comes through the Gospels and some documentary evidence compiled by Roman and Jewish historians. But this misses much. Who was he? How did he become the Roman ruler of Judea and Samaria? How long was he in office? Regarding Jesus of Nazareth: What did Pilate know about Jesus before he condemned Him to death? What information was available to him? What should he have known?
This film explores these and other questions and examines the life of Pontius Pilate in the crucial days surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus. As we researched the life of Pontius Pilate, some of the answers we discovered were surprising. Whatever you now think of the man Pontius Pilate, this film may change your thinking.
Sending help for a great story of another aspect of the Greatest Gift that Our Heavenly Father gave to His Creation. Yeshua, our Beloved Savior. Great Thanks to Eric for telling the story. Come join us in this support of the experience of Christ's Love, in this very special Message...
