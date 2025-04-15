Progressive Creationism Video Series!

Are Christianity and evolutionary theory truly compatible? Is there more to the story, where an authentically Christian understanding of the origins of life, biodiversity, and even human beings is concerned?

Steve Greene, Director of Holy Family Institute of Catholic Faith and Life, will be traveling to Poland for two weeks this summer to film a 10-part interview series with Fr. Michael Chaberek, OP, a Dominican priest who has written extensively in support of the new theory of progressive creationism - an alternative to the evolutionary theory of origins, which synthesizes the latest science with the best of the Catholic philosophical and theological tradition (see video above).

We are working to raise the funds to cover travel costs for the team, and equipment costs for the project. Once completed this video series will be available online, FREE of charge, as a resource for anyone interested in evolution and Christianity, and the relationship between faith and science in general.

Your prayers for this project are most appreciated, and if you are able to make a financial contribution - of any amount - and share this campaign with others, that would be a huge blessing, as well! You can see a breakdown of expenses for the project below.

Thank you for your support. We look forward to sharing this important project with you, and the world!





Poland Progressive Creation Video Series/Holy Family Institute Expense Items

1. Professional cinematography, recording, creative direction, and post-production – Covered by donation.

2. Lodging during filming – Covered by donation.

3. Transportation during filming – Covered by donation.

4. Train from, and return to, Krakow for cinematographer/director - $100

5. Two nights hotel in Krakow, for cinematographer/director - $250

6. Round trip plane ticket to Warsaw. - $1,772

7. Meals for three.

a. 3 meals per day, for three people, for ten days.

i. $150/day for all three x 10 = $1,500.

8. Cameras and lenses for 3-camera video shoot (for Poland Project and ongoing Holy Family Institute (HFI) video projects)

a. $9,900

9. Microphones, sound boxes, recorders (Poland Project and ongoing HFI projects)

a. $1,930

10. Lighting, filters, mic/light/camera stands, fixtures, boom arms (Poland and ongoing HFI projects)

a. $1,560

11. 13” iPad Pro & 11” iPad Pro for multi-camera monitoring (Poland and ongoing HFI projects)

a. $2,300

12. Video podcast and livestreaming platform subscription (Poland and ongoing HFI projects)

a. $400/yr



