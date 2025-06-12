Help James Bauder seek Political Asylum in the USA

Raised:
USD $7,336
Stand With James Bauder — A Canadian Political Prisoner-in-Exile Seeking Asylum in the USA
From Peaceful Protest to Political Persecution
In 2022, James Bauder — a Long Haul Canada USA Trucker and the original voice behind the Freedom Convoy — stood up for what millions of Canadians believed in: the right to lawful freedom of choice, the right to follow Gods Laws, the right to peaceful protest, bodily autonomy, and the democratic freedoms promised under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
James followed his faith and exercised those lawful rights peacefully.
He led no violence. He incited no hatred.
James stood on Parliament Hill — peacefully — and made his voice heard to millions watching and supporting all around the world, Including the strong support received by President Donald Trump.
Yet today, he is facing up to 15 years in prison.
📜 Even Federal Justice Richard Mosley, in his ruling on the Emergencies Act, confirmed:
“The protests were overwhelmingly peaceful.”
So why is James Bauder being prosecuted as if he were a violent criminal?
Crown prosecutors have targeted James Bauder as a primary organizer of the Freedom Convoy — seeking to make a political example out of him. James, like many who participated in the peaceful protest had their bank accounts frozen, vehicles seized, and others — like Pat King, Byron Carr and Pastor Artur Pawlowski — were tortured while in prison.
FACT: Thousands of law-abiding Canadians have been politically persecuted, charged, and found guilty by a politically corrupted judicial system.
🛂 Seeking Refuge: Asylum in the United States
James Bauder is now seeking political asylum in the United States — because the Canadian government has made clear it will not stop until he is silenced, imprisoned, and made an example of.
This is unprecedented in Canadian history.
🔴 Never before has a peaceful protestor — whose actions were nonviolent and open — been threatened with more than a decade in prison, had his bank accounts frozen, or faced such an intense campaign of political and media demonization.
📣 His legal team is working tirelessly to present a clear, compelling case:
That James Bauder is being politically prosecuted and politically persecuted for his political beliefs,
That Canada — for the first time — has crossed the line into politically motivated prosecution,
And that his life, liberty, and freedom of conscience are at risk if he is forced to return to Canada.
💵 Why We Need Your Help
Filing for asylum is legally complex, costly, and emotionally draining. James is not allowed to work for a minimum of 6 months while waiting for his Asylum Application to be processed and is without access to the financial resources that the government has used to crush dissent. He’s not backed by corporations, unions, or elites — he’s backed by people like you.
This fundraiser supports:
🧑⚖️ Legal fees for his asylum case and defense in Canada
✈️ Safe accommodation and travel while he seeks protection
🗣️ Media outreach and legal advocacy to raise awareness of political persecution in Canada
James Legal Fee for filing for Political Asylum will cost an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 USD.
FYI: James Political Asylum Lawyer is Matthew L. Kolken of Kolken Law https://www.kolkenandkolken.com/
⚠️ Why this Matters to Every Canadian and American
This is not just about James Bauder — it’s about whether Canada remains a free and democratic nation.
If James Bauder — a truck driver and peaceful protestor — can be imprisoned for a decade simply for showing up and speaking out… who is next?
Let this be the moment where we say: Enough is Enough
✊ Help Us Show the World
📍 This is the best chance in Canadian history for a citizen to be granted asylum in the United States — because the facts speak for themselves.
📢 The world is watching. Let’s make sure they see the truth.
✅ Donate Now. Share Widely. Stand for Freedom.
🕊️ Help James Bauder fight for his freedom — and to be a strong advocated for Lawful Freedom of Choice for all Canadians that have been Politically Persecuted.
James Founded Guardian Angles for the Persecuted. https://www.facebook.com/groups/guardianangelsforthepersecuted
My X Account is https://x.com/Trucker4F
My Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/Jim.Ranger.Jim
My email for media enquiries or to make a donation to help pay my legal bills my email is Bauderj@outlook.com (make password FREEDOM)
For all those who have followed and supported me on this journey, you are in my heart and my prayers. I will provide more updates with media interviews as this journey progresses.
Thank you for your support and your prayers my friends. God Bless
James Bauder
Stay strong
The malfeasance, authoritarianism and totalitarianism is saddening in this once great country. Thanks James, for all u do. Truck on! Fluoride out, Dr Bob
Thank you for trying to help Canadians to keep our freedom and rights. My prayers are with all of you
May you be successful in standing up for us all.
Appreciate much of what you’re doing, and my heart breaks for what you’re going through!!
Every fair-and open-minded observer know the immense beneficial influence represented by the truckers convoy, and how it so measurably reduced the tyranny of the improved our level of freedom. Thank you for what you have initiated, and for all the brave participants huge congratulations and thanks from a totally grateful Canadian. Much love to you, brave truth-teller
Stay the course .Prayers for you James!
Thank you for all your hard work and sacrifice
Im grateful and appreciate all you’ve done to support the freedom of Canadians. 🥰🙏
Thank you for standing up for our rights and freedom. I’m sorry for the difficulties you and your family are facing. Wishing for the best possible outcome.
May you be surrounded and upheld in love.
Stand your ground. Good luck and God speed.
I appreciate your sacrifices, best of luck to you!
God Bless You and protect you in your fight for our rights as Canadians.
G-d bless bud. Thanks for your sacrifice so we can be free... for now anyways.
Thank you Sir .
Sending prayers that you will be safe and thank you, sir.
July 12th, 2025
Hello and Thank you for taking an interest in my unprecedented legal battle for my freedom. As promised, I would provide updates to media interviews and press releases. I thank the Honest Press and those that have welcomed me onto their shows.
Exclusive Interview with James Bauder on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Show
https://rumble.com/v6vs1y9-canadian-hero-james-bauder-now-seeks-asylum-in-the-us-because-of-canadian-t.html
Exclusive Interview with James and Sandra Bauder on the Jason Lavigne Show
https://rumble.com/v6vufyb-from-parliament-hill-to-political-asylum-the-james-bauder-story.html
Freedom Convoy Organizer Seeks Political Asylum in the USA – Druthers Media
https://druthers.ca/freedom-convoy-organizer-seeks-political-asylum-in-the-usa/
Here is an interview that Press Progress released
https://pressprogress.ca/freedom-convoy-founding-organizer-says-he-is-seeking-political-asylum-in-the-united-states/
Rebel News
https://www.rebelnews.com/freedom_convoy_organizer_seeks_political_asylum
You can follow me on X https://x.com/Trucker4F
Or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Jim.Ranger.Jim
Just wanted to say a HEARTFELT THANK YOU for your prayers and your support. I deeply appreciate everyone that is helping me through this unprecedented legal battle.
Sincerely,
James Bauder
#HonkHonk #FreedomConvoy #Persecution #Justice #Liberty
#Canada #USA #Unity #HoldTheLine #BearHugs
https://www.givesendgo.com/Please-Support-James-Bauder
June 21st, 2025
Dear Friends and and those who value Freedom.
June 20th, 2025
On the Canadians For Truth stage, Holding the Historic "one of a kind" Freedom Convoy Flag
James Bauder on the left with Theo Fleury, Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin in the middle, Jamie Sale and on the far right, Mr. Chris Barber
It would be GREAT if I can arrange to get President Trump to sign the Freedom Convoy Flag.
June 12th, 2025
I want to be completely transparent with everyone. Here is a copy of a wire transpire of $9500 USD for retaining my Asylum Lawyer Mr. Matthew Kolkin of Kolkin Law. https://www.kolkenandkolken.com/our-team
Why did I hire Matthew L. Kolken to represent me in this unprecedented legal battle. Matthews experience places him as one of Americas TOP Lawyers.
Matthew L. Kolken is a trial lawyer with experience in all aspects of United States Immigration Law – including deportation defense before Immigration Courts throughout the United States, appellate practice before the Board of Immigration Appeals, the U.S. District Courts, and U.S. Courts of Appeals.
He is an elected member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association's Board of Governors where he has been a member since 1997. He is admitted to practice in the courts of the State of New York, the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Ninth Circuits.
Mr. Kolken has received the highest AV peer rating by Martindale-Hubbell, has been named a "Super Lawyer" in Upstate New York by Super Lawyers magazine, was listed by Business First of Buffalo as being among the “Legal Elite of Western New York," and has received a "Superb" rating and "Client's Choice" award on Avvo.com. The New York Law Journal has recognized him as a "Lawyer Who Leads by Example" for his work providing pro bono legal services to unaccompanied refugee children, and he is the recipient of the 2018 Marquis Who's Who in American Law Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Kolken was also awarded the American Immigration Lawyers Association Upstate New York Chapter's Equal Justice Under the Law Peter J. Murrett III Pro Bono Award in recognition for community service, and the Erie County Bar Association's Pro Bono Award in recognition and appreciation for legal services performed in immigration matters before the Court.
Mr. Kolken has appeared nationally on FOX News, MSNBC, and CNN. His legal analysis has been solicited by the Washington Post's Fact Check of the immigration statements of Secretary Hillary Clinton, then Presidential candidate Donald Trump, and the immigration status of the parents of First Lady Melania Trump. His opinions on immigration law have been published in Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg, The Los Angeles Times, Business Insider, and FOX News among others. He has been an invited speaker at AILA's annual conference on grounds of removability, is the author of the Deportation and Removal Blog on ILW.com, where he is a member of the advisory board of the Immigration Daily, an online immigration news periodical with more than 35,000 readers. He is also a prominent immigration reform activist having been ranked as the most influential person on Twitter in the area of Immigration Law.
The total cost to cover my legal bill is an estimated $30.000 USD which is why I am swallowing my pride and asking for help. If I had the funds to cover my legal costs, I wouldn't be asking anyone for help.
I sincerely humbled and grateful for everyone's support and prayers.
Thank you, respectfully
James Bauder
