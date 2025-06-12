Help James Bauder seek Political Asylum in the USA

Stand With James Bauder — A Canadian Political Prisoner-in-Exile Seeking Asylum in the USA

From Peaceful Protest to Political Persecution

In 2022, James Bauder — a Long Haul Canada USA Trucker and the original voice behind the Freedom Convoy — stood up for what millions of Canadians believed in: the right to lawful freedom of choice, the right to follow Gods Laws, the right to peaceful protest, bodily autonomy, and the democratic freedoms promised under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

James followed his faith and exercised those lawful rights peacefully.

He led no violence. He incited no hatred.

James stood on Parliament Hill — peacefully — and made his voice heard to millions watching and supporting all around the world, Including the strong support received by President Donald Trump.

Yet today, he is facing up to 15 years in prison.

📜 Even Federal Justice Richard Mosley, in his ruling on the Emergencies Act, confirmed:

“The protests were overwhelmingly peaceful.”

So why is James Bauder being prosecuted as if he were a violent criminal?

Crown prosecutors have targeted James Bauder as a primary organizer of the Freedom Convoy — seeking to make a political example out of him. James, like many who participated in the peaceful protest had their bank accounts frozen, vehicles seized, and others — like Pat King, Byron Carr and Pastor Artur Pawlowski — were tortured while in prison.

FACT: Thousands of law-abiding Canadians have been politically persecuted, charged, and found guilty by a politically corrupted judicial system.

🛂 Seeking Refuge: Asylum in the United States

James Bauder is now seeking political asylum in the United States — because the Canadian government has made clear it will not stop until he is silenced, imprisoned, and made an example of.

This is unprecedented in Canadian history.

🔴 Never before has a peaceful protestor — whose actions were nonviolent and open — been threatened with more than a decade in prison, had his bank accounts frozen, or faced such an intense campaign of political and media demonization.

📣 His legal team is working tirelessly to present a clear, compelling case:

That James Bauder is being politically prosecuted and politically persecuted for his political beliefs,

That Canada — for the first time — has crossed the line into politically motivated prosecution,

And that his life, liberty, and freedom of conscience are at risk if he is forced to return to Canada.

💵 Why We Need Your Help

Filing for asylum is legally complex, costly, and emotionally draining. James is not allowed to work for a minimum of 6 months while waiting for his Asylum Application to be processed and is without access to the financial resources that the government has used to crush dissent. He’s not backed by corporations, unions, or elites — he’s backed by people like you.

This fundraiser supports:

🧑‍⚖️ Legal fees for his asylum case and defense in Canada

✈️ Safe accommodation and travel while he seeks protection

🗣️ Media outreach and legal advocacy to raise awareness of political persecution in Canada

James Legal Fee for filing for Political Asylum will cost an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 USD.

FYI: James Political Asylum Lawyer is Matthew L. Kolken of Kolken Law https://www.kolkenandkolken.com/

⚠️ Why this Matters to Every Canadian and American

This is not just about James Bauder — it’s about whether Canada remains a free and democratic nation.

If James Bauder — a truck driver and peaceful protestor — can be imprisoned for a decade simply for showing up and speaking out… who is next?

Let this be the moment where we say: Enough is Enough

✊ Help Us Show the World

📍 This is the best chance in Canadian history for a citizen to be granted asylum in the United States — because the facts speak for themselves.

📢 The world is watching. Let’s make sure they see the truth.

✅ Donate Now. Share Widely. Stand for Freedom.

🕊️ Help James Bauder fight for his freedom — and to be a strong advocated for Lawful Freedom of Choice for all Canadians that have been Politically Persecuted.

James Founded Guardian Angles for the Persecuted. https://www.facebook.com/groups/guardianangelsforthepersecuted

In Closing: ✝️ “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Let us not remain silent. Amen 🙏





More details can be found by going to:

My X Account is https://x.com/Trucker4F

My Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/Jim.Ranger.Jim

My email for media enquiries or to make a donation to help pay my legal bills my email is Bauderj@outlook.com (make password FREEDOM)

For all those who have followed and supported me on this journey, you are in my heart and my prayers. I will provide more updates with media interviews as this journey progresses.

Thank you for your support and your prayers my friends. God Bless

James Bauder



