Campaign Image

Help James Bauder seek Political Asylum in the USA

Raised:

 USD $7,336

Campaign created by James Bauder

Help James Bauder seek Political Asylum in the USA

Stand With James Bauder — A Canadian Political Prisoner-in-Exile Seeking Asylum in the USA

From Peaceful Protest to Political Persecution

In 2022, James Bauder — a Long Haul Canada USA Trucker and the original voice behind the Freedom Convoy — stood up for what millions of Canadians believed in: the right to lawful freedom of choice, the right to follow Gods Laws, the right to peaceful protest, bodily autonomy, and the democratic freedoms promised under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

James followed his faith and exercised those lawful rights peacefully.

He led no violence. He incited no hatred.

James stood on Parliament Hill — peacefully — and made his voice heard to millions watching and supporting all around the world, Including the strong support received by President Donald Trump.

Yet today, he is facing up to 15 years in prison.

📜 Even Federal Justice Richard Mosley, in his ruling on the Emergencies Act, confirmed:

“The protests were overwhelmingly peaceful.”

So why is James Bauder being prosecuted as if he were a violent criminal?

Crown prosecutors have targeted James Bauder as a primary organizer of the Freedom Convoy — seeking to make a political example out of him. James, like many who participated in the peaceful protest had their bank accounts frozen, vehicles seized, and others — like Pat King, Byron Carr and Pastor Artur Pawlowski — were tortured while in prison.

FACT: Thousands of law-abiding Canadians have been politically persecuted, charged, and found guilty by a politically corrupted judicial system.

🛂 Seeking Refuge: Asylum in the United States

James Bauder is now seeking political asylum in the United States — because the Canadian government has made clear it will not stop until he is silenced, imprisoned, and made an example of.

This is unprecedented in Canadian history.

🔴 Never before has a peaceful protestor — whose actions were nonviolent and open — been threatened with more than a decade in prison, had his bank accounts frozen, or faced such an intense campaign of political and media demonization.

📣 His legal team is working tirelessly to present a clear, compelling case:

That James Bauder is being politically prosecuted and politically persecuted for his political beliefs,

That Canada — for the first time — has crossed the line into politically motivated prosecution,

And that his life, liberty, and freedom of conscience are at risk if he is forced to return to Canada.

💵 Why We Need Your Help

Filing for asylum is legally complex, costly, and emotionally draining. James is not allowed to work for a minimum of 6 months while waiting for his Asylum Application to be processed and is without access to the financial resources that the government has used to crush dissent. He’s not backed by corporations, unions, or elites — he’s backed by people like you.

This fundraiser supports:

🧑‍⚖️ Legal fees for his asylum case and defense in Canada

✈️ Safe accommodation and travel while he seeks protection

🗣️ Media outreach and legal advocacy to raise awareness of political persecution in Canada

James Legal Fee for filing for Political Asylum will cost an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 USD.

FYI: James Political Asylum Lawyer is Matthew L. Kolken of Kolken Law https://www.kolkenandkolken.com/

⚠️ Why this Matters to Every Canadian and American

This is not just about James Bauder — it’s about whether Canada remains a free and democratic nation.

If James Bauder — a truck driver and peaceful protestor — can be imprisoned for a decade simply for showing up and speaking out… who is next?

Let this be the moment where we say: Enough is Enough

✊ Help Us Show the World

📍 This is the best chance in Canadian history for a citizen to be granted asylum in the United States — because the facts speak for themselves.

📢 The world is watching. Let’s make sure they see the truth.

✅ Donate Now. Share Widely. Stand for Freedom.

🕊️ Help James Bauder fight for his freedom — and to be a strong advocated for Lawful Freedom of Choice for all Canadians that have been Politically Persecuted. 

James Founded Guardian Angles for the Persecuted. https://www.facebook.com/groups/guardianangelsforthepersecuted 

In Closing: ✝️ “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Let us not remain silent. Amen 🙏


More details can be found by going to: 

My X Account is https://x.com/Trucker4F 

My Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/Jim.Ranger.Jim 

My email for media enquiries or to make a donation to help pay my legal bills my email is Bauderj@outlook.com   (make password FREEDOM)

For all those who have followed and supported me on this journey, you are in my heart and my prayers. I will provide more updates with media interviews as this journey progresses.

Thank you for your support and your prayers my friends. God Bless

James Bauder


Recent Donations
Show:
Alison VillaDias
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

Stay strong

Dr Robert C Dickson
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

The malfeasance, authoritarianism and totalitarianism is saddening in this once great country. Thanks James, for all u do. Truck on! Fluoride out, Dr Bob

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for trying to help Canadians to keep our freedom and rights. My prayers are with all of you

Alex Strachan
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

May you be successful in standing up for us all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

Appreciate much of what you’re doing, and my heart breaks for what you’re going through!!

chris anderson
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Every fair-and open-minded observer know the immense beneficial influence represented by the truckers convoy, and how it so measurably reduced the tyranny of the improved our level of freedom. Thank you for what you have initiated, and for all the brave participants huge congratulations and thanks from a totally grateful Canadian. Much love to you, brave truth-teller

Jeff Armitage
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

Stay the course .Prayers for you James!

Shane Fitzgibbon
$ 15.00 USD
4 days ago

Thank you for all your hard work and sacrifice

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
5 days ago

Im grateful and appreciate all you’ve done to support the freedom of Canadians. 🥰🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
5 days ago

Thank you for standing up for our rights and freedom. I’m sorry for the difficulties you and your family are facing. Wishing for the best possible outcome.

Ray McGinnis
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

May you be surrounded and upheld in love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 days ago

Stand your ground. Good luck and God speed.

Irene Leber
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

I appreciate your sacrifices, best of luck to you!

Sharen
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

God Bless You and protect you in your fight for our rights as Canadians.

Paul Scofield
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Ian W
$ 202.00 USD
6 days ago

G-d bless bud. Thanks for your sacrifice so we can be free... for now anyways.

David Roussel
$ 700.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you Sir .

Val Jarvis
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending prayers that you will be safe and thank you, sir.

Updates

Update #4 List of James Bauder Media Interviews - Will update this list as more interviews take place.

July 12th, 2025

Hello and Thank you for taking an interest in my unprecedented legal battle for my freedom. As promised, I would provide updates to media interviews and press releases.  I thank the Honest Press and those that have welcomed me onto their shows. 

Exclusive Interview with James Bauder on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Show

https://rumble.com/v6vs1y9-canadian-hero-james-bauder-now-seeks-asylum-in-the-us-because-of-canadian-t.html

Exclusive Interview with James and Sandra Bauder on the Jason Lavigne Show 

https://rumble.com/v6vufyb-from-parliament-hill-to-political-asylum-the-james-bauder-story.html

Freedom Convoy Organizer Seeks Political Asylum in the USA – Druthers Media

https://druthers.ca/freedom-convoy-organizer-seeks-political-asylum-in-the-usa/

Here is an interview that Press Progress released

https://pressprogress.ca/freedom-convoy-founding-organizer-says-he-is-seeking-political-asylum-in-the-united-states/

Rebel News

https://www.rebelnews.com/freedom_convoy_organizer_seeks_political_asylum

You can follow me on X https://x.com/Trucker4F

Or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Jim.Ranger.Jim

Just wanted to say a HEARTFELT THANK YOU for your prayers and your support. I deeply appreciate everyone that is helping me through this unprecedented legal battle. 

Sincerely, 

James Bauder

#HonkHonk #FreedomConvoy #Persecution #Justice #Liberty

#Canada #USA #Unity #HoldTheLine #BearHugs

https://www.givesendgo.com/Please-Support-James-Bauder 


Dear Friends and those who value FREEDOM

June 21st, 2025

Dear Friends and and those who value Freedom. 

My name is James Bauder, I am a Canadian Trucker, a husband to my loving and supportive wife Sandra Bauder. I am also known for my role in the Historic Truckers Convoy for Freedom to Ottawa in February 2022. 

Here is my Unprecedented story of Persecution, Political Prosecution and now, a Canadian Political Asylum Refugee living in Exile in the USA. 

My legal counsel has warned me that the Political Prosecution outcomes in the cases of Pat King, Tamara Lich, and Chris Barber and the Coutts Border Protestors, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Chris Carbert and Tony Olienik (and hundreds more that participated and got charged) will likely foreshadow the Crown’s approach in my case. 

The Crown is reportedly seeking a sentence of 5 to 15 years of imprisonment for my role as founder of the Freedom Convoy.

My fellow Convoy leaders were all charged in February of 2022, so why did I get two extra charges back-dated to December of 2021? 

The Crown Attorney has video evidence of a speech I made on December 10th, 2021 on Parliament Hill 8n Ottawa where I stated if Justin Trudeau was to put the Unlawful Federal mandates requiring all the Truckers to get vaccinated, I would fill Ottawa with Semis. I KEPT MY WORD!!

Trudeau didn't listen to my warning, he proceeded with the Unlawful Federal Mandate requiring Truckers to get vaccinated if they wanted to cross the border. 

OPERATION BEARHUG 2.0 was launched in late Dec of 2021 - A strategy that started in July/Aug of 2021. Very few know that Police on Guard for Thee - POG (a national group of retired police officers) gave me the National Endorsement at the end of July 2021, to proceed with creating the Nationwide "Convoy For Freedom" under the Banner of Canada Unity. Had POG not supported my strategy to fill Ottawa with Semis, there would never have been a Freedom Convoy. 

By following my faith, my wife and I spent 5 months traveling across Canada, recruiting a national team, putting together all the convoy routes, the maps, the website, the code of conduct, and much more.  

FROM CONCEPTION TO THE VERY LAST DAY WHEN I WAS ARRESTED IN OTTAWA DURING THE EMERGENCIES ACT - NOT ONCE DID I BREAK ANY LAWS!!! 

Summary of Indictable Charges against James Bauder for his role in the Freedom Convoy.

Charged on May 16, 2022
Offence Date: 01 Dec 2021 - 21 Feb 2022
Charge # 892147
Count 1: CC 464(a) - COUNSEL AN UNCOMMITTED INDICTABLE OFFENCE

Charged on May 16, 2022
Offence Date: 01 Dec 2021 - 21 Feb 2022
Charge # 892148
Count 2: CC 464(a) - COUNSEL AN UNCOMMITTED INDICTABLE OFFENCE

Charged on May 16, 2022
Offence Date: 26 Jan 2022 - 21 Feb 2022
Charge # 892146
Count 3: CC 430(1)(c) - MISCHIEF/ OBSTRUCT PROPERTY

Charged on May 16, 2022
Offence Date: 26 Jan 2022 - 21 Feb 2022
Charge # 892145
Count 4: CC 423(1)(g) - INTIMIDATION BY BLOCKING OR OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY

Charged on May 16, 2022
Offence Date: 26 Jan 2022 - 21 Feb 2022
Charge # 892144
Count 5: CC 129(a) - OBSTRUCT/RESIST A PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER

(Arrested and Fingerprint Date) 20 Feb 2022
NO PRIOR CRIMINAL RECORD 
RELEASED ON OWN RECOGNIZANCE 

I firmly maintain that my actions were not criminal, nor did I incite violence or as the fake media accused me, did I try to overthrow the government or call for an insurrection. 

I am being Politically Prosecuted and Politically Persecuted because of the Crown's position to target leaders of the Freedom Convoy.

Even if the Crown was seeking only a single day in jail (as opposed to 5-15 years), I would still be entitled to claim Political Asylum. Why? Because I would still be wrongfully saddled with a Criminal Record which stems from politically motivated charges, which constitutes Political Prosecution. 

If the Crown wants me in that courtroom in Ottawa; they will have to extradite me, which means they are going to have to fight this fight on my terms, where my freedom is protected under the Constitution of the USA and International Laws. 

With all the hard evidence to prove my innocence, if needed, I will take this fight to the US Supreme Court, and lobby President Trump for intervention, where facts over opinions matter.

I apologize; I am having to swallow my pride and ask for help as I cannot take this fight on by myself. You can help by sharing this story all over social media. If you know of any credible, social media influencers or podcasters, please help me get in contact with them. 

The end goal I am praying for is that I am successful with my Political Asylum application and that President Trump intervenes, which will create an International media frenzy exposing the weaponization of Canada's Judicial System, so that the thousands of Canadian Persecuted and Canadian Whistleblowers have a clear path of protection available to them in the USA. 

More details can be found by going to my GiftSendGo Campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Please-Support-James-Bauder 

My X Account is @Trucker4F
My email for media enquiries or to donate to help pay my legal bills my email is Bauderj@outlook.com (make password FREEDOM)

For all those who have followed and supported me on this journey, you are in my heart and my prayers. I will provide more updates with media interviews as this journey progresses. 


Thank you for your support and your prayers my friends. God Bless🙏

James Bauder 


Update Dear Friends and those who value FREEDOM Image
The Historic "one of a kind" Freedom Convoy Flag

June 20th, 2025

On the Canadians For Truth stage, Holding the Historic "one of a kind" Freedom Convoy Flag

James Bauder on the left with Theo Fleury, Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin in the middle, Jamie Sale and on the far right, Mr. Chris Barber  

It would be GREAT if I can arrange to get President Trump to sign the Freedom Convoy Flag. 

Update The Historic "one of a kind" Freedom Convoy Flag Image
COPY OF $9500.00 USD RETAINER PAID TO KOLKIN LAW

June 12th, 2025

I want to be completely transparent with everyone. Here is a copy of a wire transpire of $9500 USD for retaining my Asylum Lawyer Mr. Matthew Kolkin of Kolkin Law. https://www.kolkenandkolken.com/our-team

Why did I hire Matthew L. Kolken to represent me in this unprecedented legal battle. Matthews experience  places him as one of Americas TOP Lawyers. 

Matthew L. Kolken is a trial lawyer with experience in all aspects of United States Immigration Law – including deportation defense before Immigration Courts throughout the United States, appellate practice before the Board of Immigration Appeals, the U.S. District Courts, and U.S. Courts of Appeals.

He is an elected member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association's Board of Governors where he has been a member since 1997. He is admitted to practice in the courts of the State of New York, the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second and Ninth Circuits.

Mr. Kolken has received the highest AV peer rating by Martindale-Hubbell, has been named a "Super Lawyer" in Upstate New York by Super Lawyers magazine, was listed by Business First of Buffalo as being among the “Legal Elite of Western New York," and has received a "Superb" rating and "Client's Choice" award on Avvo.com. The New York Law Journal has recognized him as a "Lawyer Who Leads by Example" for his work providing pro bono legal services to unaccompanied refugee children, and he is the recipient of the 2018 Marquis Who's Who in American Law Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Kolken was also awarded the American Immigration Lawyers Association Upstate New York Chapter's Equal Justice Under the Law Peter J. Murrett III Pro Bono Award in recognition for community service, and the Erie County Bar Association's Pro Bono Award in recognition and appreciation for legal services performed in immigration matters before the Court.

Mr. Kolken has appeared nationally on FOX News, MSNBC, and CNN. His legal analysis has been solicited by the Washington Post's Fact Check of the immigration statements of Secretary Hillary Clinton, then Presidential candidate Donald Trump, and the immigration status of the parents of First Lady Melania Trump. His opinions on immigration law have been published in Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg, The Los Angeles Times, Business Insider, and FOX News among others. He has been an invited speaker at AILA's annual conference on grounds of removability, is the author of the Deportation and Removal Blog on ILW.com, where he is a member of the advisory board of the Immigration Daily, an online immigration news periodical with more than 35,000 readers. He is also a prominent immigration reform activist having been ranked as the most influential person on Twitter in the area of Immigration Law.

The total cost to cover my legal bill is an estimated $30.000 USD which is why I am swallowing my pride and asking for help. If I had the funds to cover my legal costs, I wouldn't be asking anyone for help.

I sincerely humbled and grateful for everyone's support and prayers. 

Thank you, respectfully

James Bauder 



Update COPY OF $9500.00 USD RETAINER PAID TO KOLKIN LAW Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Please Pray for Canadas Persecuted. I am praying to God that I am successful with my Asylum application.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo