Plautdietsche Bible Translation Project

This page has been started to help support the translators of a new Plautdietsche Bible. See the the translator's notes below....

Take up the Book and Read it Yourself.



“Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.”

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!”



“Therefore if I know not the meaning of the voice, I shall be unto him that speaketh a barbarian, and he that speaketh shall be a barbarian unto me.”





Christ commanded the people to search the scriptures. To know Christ, one must search, but search what or where? The scriptures in your mother tongue are perhaps the best preacher or evangelist that can be produced. Translation opens the curtain, allowing the light to enter; it removes the lid from the well, making the water accessible.

To read the Bible in another tongue which is not your mother tongue, is like listening to a barbarian, “I know not the meaning of the voice”. It may all be said well, but is not understood and consequently bears no fruit.





Why a fresh translation into Plautdietsch when others are already available?

Much labour and effort has gone into the work of the Plautdietsch language in the last decade or two, for which we are very indebted. We wish not to condemn another man’s labour, but trust that we are building upon the good that has previously been established. We, as well as they, (God alone knows the thoughts and intents of the heart), desire to co-labour with the Spirit in bringing illumination to the Low German people.

We consider ourselves to be very indebted to those that have gone before us in unearthing this language and frequent their work often. Certainly, much labour, time, energy and prayer has gone into this project already, and by many people: be it unearthing words and their root, conjugating verbs, discovering grammar, syntax, noting dialectic differences from poor transmission and much more. God knows the heart and will reward every man according to his work.

We pray for a spiritual awakening among the Plautdietsch people; and we that have worked among them for many years in South America, see a need for the bible in their mother tongue. Plautdietsch is very much alive and ever more entering the world of literature.

We shy away from modern textual criticism and the more recent “original” or older copies, believing them to be an impure fountain. They seem to accompany the modern religious compromise and apostasy that is so rampant in our day. Consequently, we have taken in hand to bring about a fresh and more literal translation into Plautdietsch then is currently available.

We have chosen the same fountain Luther, Elberfelder, and the King James (to mention a few), took their translations from, not being ignorant nor unaware of the material and arguments of and for the former. We will and have been using the traditional and received text, upon which the bibles of the reformation were translated. The translation shall be as literal as possible and as dynamic as needed. In other words - in every day Plautdietsch. To our knowledge there is no Plautdietsch Bible in existence that is not at least influenced by the corrupted fountains.

Currently all books of the new Testament have been translated, and are presently being edited. This work of translation was done over the last six years as time allowed. The Old Testament is being started. Each of the four men working on the Translation are men with a family, and need to also tend to the everyday responsibilities. Three of us presently live in Bolivia and one of us lives in Alberta, Canada. Though some may perceive us to be unlearned and ignorant men, we trust we know Jesus. We are all of us quad-lingual, though we were all Plautdietsch from birth.

We realize that we may hear Sanballat mocking and saying, “What do these feeble Jews?” or as the Jewish leaders said of the apostles, “they be ignorant and unlearned men.” Will the bishops and preacher accept this work? Will the laymen use it to nourish his soul? Will they share stories from it with their children? Will the sinner find Christ and embrace him as Lord and Savior through the reading of it?

Tobiah the Ammonite was by him, and he said, “Even that which they build, if a fox go up, he shall even break down their stone wall.”





Hear, O our God; for we are but men.

We have a burden for this people. We pray to God to confirm his work. We are aware of our need of God’s wisdom and help. We pray for the spirit to guide us in our language skills, as well as an understanding of the original texts and other translations that we use. Mostly, we pray that God would open the eyes of the blind.

The best missionary is the bible in one’s mother tongue.





Trusting the Lord to Help us,

The Translators



















