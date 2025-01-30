Support for the Platt Family

Joseph Thomas Platt is in the loving arms of Jesus. The sudden, tragic death of a loved one, especially a child, causes a grief like no other. Our Almighty Father grieves with us, but promises the hope of eternal life. The Platt family is rooted in this promise and appreciate your prayer and support to help them through this journey.

Your gift will be used to help cover the unexpected financial needs as well as provide a tangible way to express your love and support of the family at this difficult time.

May God bless you!

"You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you." Isaiah 26:3