Help Support PJ Paige Clinton

We have an urgent situation on our hands with a real-life hero, Paige (PJ) Clinton. Recently diagnosed on January 10th with stage 4 colon cancer that has aggressively spread to her liver, PJ is now in hospice care at Overland Park Reginal Medical Center, in Overland Park KS facing challenges most of us can hardly fathom. The severity of her condition means she cannot even withstand an ambulance ride home, to Butler, MO.

PJ isn't just anyone; she's been the cornerstone for her mother Marylin and son Ian, providing unwavering support while they all live together as a tight-knit unit. With no viable treatment options available, the focus has shifted to ensuring PJ’s remaining time is as comfortable as possible.

This is where you come into play – yes, I'm talking directly to you! The Clinton family urgently needs financial assistance to navigate through this incredibly difficult period without the added burden of monetary concerns.

Imagine someone who embodies positivity and unconditional support; that's PJ. She’s always been there for others with open arms and a heart full of love. She can always start a chain reaction of hugs through the crowd to welcome everyone, never hesitating to make everyone feel cherished and accepted. Now it’s our turn to step up for Paige in her time of need by contributing whatever we can to alleviate their financial stress during these trying times.