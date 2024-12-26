Support for the Pinto Family

Raised:
USD $16,615
Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Pinto
On Christmas Day, the Pinto family lost their home to a fire in Barnstead. They were not home when it happened, but they lost their 3 dogs to the fire, their home and everything they owned, including their Christmas gifts they opened with their family that morning. Now grieving the loss of their pets and their home, they are trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces in order to rebuild their life. The Pinto Family is a mom and dad (Seth and Nicole) and two children- Gabe, who is an 11 year old boy and Scarlett, a 14 year old girl.
As you can imagine, this is absolutely devastating and they need your help!
Seth and Nicole Pinto and their two children lost everything. Although relief efforts within the community and surrounding towns are helping in any way they can, rebuilding their home and having a place for their family, especially during winter, will be their greatest challenge. Every dollar counts for this family in their greatest time of need right now. Please help in any way you can and share this campaign. All donations go directly to the Pinto family
https://www.wmur.com/article/barnstead-new-hampshire-fire-1226/63284983
Thinking of you and hoping the new year brings hope and renewal for your family.
So very sorry for your losses. We keep you all in our prayer's.
God bless this entire family!
Wishing you all the best
Our prayers and thoughts are with your family
God Bless
This donation is from the Non-profit, Pipe Hitters Union Motorcycle Club, Minutemen Chapter, out of Concord NH.
January 1st, 2025
FIRE COLLECTION UPDATE: First, Happy New Year. Folks I wanted to spread some thanx and good feelings with you all. The collections for the Pinto family went amazingly well. Many were surprised but having been involved with something like this in this town before I was not but very thankful and cannot thank you all enough. The Pintos who lost everything in a very devastating fire on Christmas night have posted a very heartfelt thank you as well. As you are aware the clothing collection was open and closed in a matter of hours and many thanx to Anne and Mike Bergeron for opening their home to the public for their friends and neighbors. Barnstead Fire Rescue opened their doors for us to receive an amazing amount of gifts, gift cards, cash, and toiletries which is all terribly needed. I met with the Pintos yesterday and cannot tell you how appreciative they are. Folks, people donated from Barnstead and many surrounding towns and continued to come for four days. Something to take into the new year which is going to be exactly where the Pintos would like to move on with, was as always eye opening that nobody asked what part of town anybody lived in and nobody asked what nationality anybody was or what their political party was but they did ask what else can we do ? We have an amazing community and surrounding neighbors as well and should be so thankful of that. When the hits the fan this town rises and comes together to make the best out of a devastating event of one of our own. I cannot ever thank you all enough for backing me up with this as I knew you would and will leave you with one of my last beautiful sights from this tough time. I as many of you had some very emotional times between the fire, the morning back at the scene meeting with the family and as everyone was devasted and sad it was the look on the kid's faces that stood out. Sadness, shock and just a blank stare was obvious as well as when the family met with me yesterday. After the sight of all of the outpouring from all of you I finally saw a smile on the 11 yr old boy. What you all did put a smile on this young boy's face and made all of this so much more appreciated. So many of you reached out, gave your time and more and helped this family in a terrible time of need and they and I cannot thank you enough. Hopefully we can all move on with the Pintos and know we are just good humans and will be there for each other when needed. Lastly, The White Buffalo has reached out to supply the spaghetti and sauce for a fundraiser dinner which will be held Sat. the 11th. at the Parade Fire Station 1. More details will be out in the next day or two and we will need help with the various supplies. I will update as soon as possible but try to leave the date open as we try to help just a bit more. Thank You and Be Well.
-Gary Madden-
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.