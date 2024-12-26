Support for the Pinto Family

On Christmas Day, the Pinto family lost their home to a fire in Barnstead. They were not home when it happened, but they lost their 3 dogs to the fire, their home and everything they owned, including their Christmas gifts they opened with their family that morning. Now grieving the loss of their pets and their home, they are trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces in order to rebuild their life. The Pinto Family is a mom and dad (Seth and Nicole) and two children- Gabe, who is an 11 year old boy and Scarlett, a 14 year old girl.

As you can imagine, this is absolutely devastating and they need your help!

Seth and Nicole Pinto and their two children lost everything. Although relief efforts within the community and surrounding towns are helping in any way they can, rebuilding their home and having a place for their family, especially during winter, will be their greatest challenge. Every dollar counts for this family in their greatest time of need right now. Please help in any way you can and share this campaign. All donations go directly to the Pinto family

https://www.wmur.com/article/barnstead-new-hampshire-fire-1226/63284983