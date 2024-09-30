Give a Pink Box of Hope

Help me bring Hope and Healing to someone going through a cancer journey with a Pink Box of Hope from Lemongrass Spa. (https://www.ourlemongrassspa.com/26294)

We have a few weeks left in October to get 15 boxes to my local cancer center or drop me a message if you know someone personally that we can bless.





Each item in this box was specially formulated with skin loving ingredients that can be used daily to soothe and restore skin, plus a bracelet to lift the spirits of anyone going through a health journey, especially cancer.





• Ultra Hydrating Body Treatment a cream to help soften and hydrate skin. Key ingredients: aloe vera, jojoba oil and shea butter.

• Nail Treatment Stick with tea tree oil to soothe and protect nails and cuticles. Key ingredients: organic olive, avocado and horsetail oils, plus tea tree essential oil.

• Pink Healing Balm Stick provides nourishment with rose and peony paired with skin softening butters. Key ingredients: frankincense essential oil blended with apricot kernel, shea and mango butter.

• Restore Lip Butter soothes and protects lips. Key ingredients: shea, babassu and capuacu butters with a hint of grapefruit essential oil for freshness.





We’re donating $2 from every Pink Box of Hope purchase to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (https://www.bcpp.org) in their mission to reduce cancer risk along with other non-profit partners who support cancer thrivers.

Twenty-two years ago, Lemongrass Spa began with a mission to reduce people’s exposure to potentially toxic, cancer-causing chemicals by formulating safe, natural skincare for the entire family and to partner with cancer research organizations with a focus on wellness and prevention.