Pisha Poo's Pickleball & Country Music Pet Fest

The Pinellas Animal Foundation is a a non-profit veterinary and community partnership established in 1983, is dedicated to improved animal care, owner responsibility and increased awareness of the value of the human/animal bond.

Our goal, at the Pinellas Animal Foundation, is to enrich the lives of companion animals and people of all ages through education, responsible pet ownership and service programs.

Two main programs within the PAF are the Pet Loss Support Group and The Pet Professor educational outreach to teach elementary children in the Pinellas County School system about responsible pet care, safety and ownership.