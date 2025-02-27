Campaign Image

Pisha Poo's Pickleball & Country Music Pet Fest

 USD $50,000

 USD $135

Campaign created by DONALD MORGAN

Pisha Poo's Pickleball & Country Music Pet Fest

The Pinellas Animal Foundation is a a non-profit veterinary and community partnership established in 1983, is dedicated to improved animal care, owner responsibility and increased awareness of the value of the human/animal bond.

Our goal, at the Pinellas Animal Foundation, is to enrich the lives of companion animals and people of all ages through education, responsible pet ownership and service programs.

Two main programs within the PAF are the Pet Loss Support Group and The Pet Professor educational outreach to teach elementary children in the Pinellas County School system about responsible pet care, safety and ownership.

Recent Donations
Pisha Poo McGehee
$ 100.00 USD
13 minutes ago

This donation is given in memory of our magnificent little Pisha Poo and in honor of all of the great veterinarians and staff members who dedicate their lives and work tirelessly to save, protect and care for our beloved pets! Please support the Pinellas Animal Foundation (PAF)!

Don Morgan
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Kevin Mosher
$ 5.00 USD
8 days ago

Don Morgan
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

Julie Mosher
$ 5.00 USD
10 days ago

Don Morgan
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

