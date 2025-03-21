Guyana Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Matthew Pilla

Guyana Mission Trip

Hello! Our church sends short-term missionaries to support Pastor John Nascimento in Corriverton, Guyana annually in his mission to reach and serve the people of that region. Two years ago, I took my oldest daughter, Samantha, and it was a life-changing experience for her. This year, I'm taking my two oldest boys, Matthew and Aaron, and am expecting it to have the same transformative impact on them as it did her. It costs us each $2000 to go on the trip. Thank you so much for prayerfully supporting us as we seek to impact the people of Guyana! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Sarah DiBartoloHurley
$ 100.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Praying for a fruitful trip for you and your sons.

The Killen Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

