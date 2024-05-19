J6 Legal Fund for Christine Barrello

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $4,049
HELP a former animal care taker advocate and Constitutional Patriot defend herself against the injustice of the federal government.
Christine “Pigeon” Barrello was unlawfully arrested by the partisan FBI for allegedly peacefully protesting at the US capitol building, her constitutional right. Christine has been accused of demonstrating in a capitol building and disorderly conduct, hardly a threat to the public at large yet she was taken to a federal holding cell where she was forced to sign away her rights, including the rights to her DNA in exchange for her freedom. They have also taken her cell phone and computers.
Her legal bills are already over $30,000.00 and as with all the Hostages taken by the FBI in the name of J6 they will climb higher.
Christine has always helped everyone in her community no questions asked. She has gone above and beyond for many. Please find it in your heart to contribute to this fund as she fights too keep her freedom for the crime of constitutional, peaceful protesting.
Thank you so very much for your support!
We are praying for you!
We’re sorry you’re going through this.
Good luck sweetheart. I hope everything goes well for you.
Be strong kiddo, have faith that good will prevail.
I’ve known you for a long time Crino. I know you have nothing but good intentions in your heart God bless you. My family and I will all pray for you to win your battle.
God Bless you Chrino, stay strong.
Dear Christine, stay strong and shine your light as your truth for being a patriot always. We are praying for you that justice will be on your side. Continue to have courage and be brave. God is with you and we are all standing behind you as patriots, who believe in you.
To my strong hermana! You will prevail! We will prevail! Good will always win! I love your patriot heart! I am honored to be your friend and to hqve been by your side doing our part to save the country we love so much! God is with you!
To help my friend Christine
Praying for Christine that God will intervene in her defence. In Jesus Name Amen
