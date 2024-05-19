J6 Legal Fund for Christine Barrello

HELP a former animal care taker advocate and Constitutional Patriot defend herself against the injustice of the federal government.

Christine “Pigeon” Barrello was unlawfully arrested by the partisan FBI for allegedly peacefully protesting at the US capitol building, her constitutional right. Christine has been accused of demonstrating in a capitol building and disorderly conduct, hardly a threat to the public at large yet she was taken to a federal holding cell where she was forced to sign away her rights, including the rights to her DNA in exchange for her freedom. They have also taken her cell phone and computers.

Her legal bills are already over $30,000.00 and as with all the Hostages taken by the FBI in the name of J6 they will climb higher.

Christine has always helped everyone in her community no questions asked. She has gone above and beyond for many. Please find it in your heart to contribute to this fund as she fights too keep her freedom for the crime of constitutional, peaceful protesting.

Thank you so very much for your support!