Piedras Negras Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,





I hope this message finds you well. I’m excited to share an incredible opportunity that God has placed in front of me. I will be traveling on a mission trip to Piedras Negras, Mexico, May 24-27, with a team from GMMA, where I will be providing dental screenings and exams to underserved communities, as well as sharing God’s love and hope with those we meet. The team will also consist of fellow medical professionals who will also be working in clinic settings. After clinic hours, the team will engage in meaningful outreach and work closely with a local missionary.





This journey is especially meaningful to me, as I’ll also be mentoring a group of pre-health college students who are eager to learn, serve, and grow in their faith and professional calling. Together, we’ll be working side-by-side, offering compassionate care and building relationships with the people of Piedras Negras.





To make this mission possible, I am seeking both your prayers and financial support. Your donations will help cover the costs of clinical and educational tools needed to effectively serve the community and equip our student volunteers. Every contribution—whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial giving—makes a real difference.





If you feel led to support this mission, I am very grateful. More than anything, I ask for your prayers—for safe travels, for open hearts, and for God’s guidance in every interaction.





Thank you for being a part of my life and for supporting me as I follow this calling.





With love and gratitude,

Ben Yee