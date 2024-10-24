Picking up the Pieces for the Curie Family

On the morning of 10/23/2024 The Curies, a local Medina County Buckeye SD family experienced a devastating total loss to a house fire. Thank God Gina was rescued in time by local EMS and LEOs (Thank you to all that assisted!). Unfortunately, this was not their only loss. The fire also claimed the lives of 4 out of 5 of their pets. Gina and Jacob are the most selfless couple out there, quite literally giving their last dollar to someone in need and always willing to lend a helping hand. Jacob, a USMC veteran, is the families sole provider while Gina has cared for their young sons Jensen, 8 and Kage, 5 next month and has often volunteered at Buckeye Elementary. I know we have one heck of a caring and compassionate community among us and for that we are forever thankful. We are asking the community to rally together and lift them up in prayer while they pick up the pieces and come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

How you can Help :

As most of you know, there is no avoiding donation processing fees. This particular platform will charge 2.7% of the total donations raised plus .30 per donation. With that being said, their preferred monetary platform is Venmo : @Gina-Curie.

Amazon Wish List : https://shorturl.at/glTTC

Gift Cards : Visa, Gas, Restaurant, Grocery, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes etc.

Virtual Gift Cards : A.robinson061710@gmail.com

Clothing : All clothing/footwear has been covered, thank you❣️

Additional Items : Heavy duty storage bins - to keep donated items protected in storage (i.e. out of season clothing items).

Some of the boys most favored toys/educational needs :

3rd grade level reading books, any Dr. Suess, dinosaur themed or "ME Reader" line of books. Anything Jurassic Park/dinosaurs.

Donation Drop Point :

iCandi Graphics - 650 W Smith Rd #3, Medina, OH 44256

Monday-Friday: 9:00pm-5:00pm

Supek Septic Services - 6407 Norwalk Rd, Medina, OH 44256.

Monday-Friday: 8:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday: 8:00am to 12:00pm

Sunday: Closed

Their residence (items can be left in front of their pole barn) 7760 Branch Rd. Medina, OH 44256.

PLEASE, help us spread the word for this very deserving family in this difficult time 🙏🏼