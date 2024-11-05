Being the hands and feet

Being the Hands & Feet

SOS: URGENT CALL FOR HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN.

Ray and Rachelle Williams are part of our Piatt Lake family. Their extended family has been a godly legacy here for generations (Baker, Hobson, Wiler, Routledge, Cuthbert). She has been serving as an active board member in our community.

Rachelle Williams suffered a tragic accident in April, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down. She has been undergoing intense physical therapy. This phase of intensive rehab is coming to an end and she will be returning to her family in VA, but the realities and the details of adapting to this new chapter are daunting and staggering. Lord willing, her therapy in Chicago will end November 1st. Our time is short and their needs are specific:

1) $50,000 towards a handicap vehicle that can accommodate Rachelle’s specific limitations while also being able to fit her large family. Without this van, not only will they have to pay for specialty transport from Chicago to VA, making the trip more costly and physically challenging, but left without any means of transportation at home. This not only serves as an essential need, but offers hope to the family for the days ahead.

2) $25,000 towards caregiving. This would cover child care as they have four kids ranging in ages 14 to 8 with busy schedules and activities. Ideally, their routine would continue in order to keep a sense of normalcy. The funds would also go towards care for Rachelle. This care digs deep into managing the house as well as assisting Rachelle with the intense level of daily care she requires. These costs will be out-of-pocket for Ray and Rachelle.

This comes to a total goal of $75,000. We have been led to step in and help alleviate the burden on this family so they can focus on healing, reuniting and standing firm in the challenges ahead.

Below we've broken down the different amounts and how many donors are required to hit that goal. Every donation matters and is greatly appreciated.

Donors Amounts Total 1/5 $5,000.00 $25,000.00 5/10 $1,000.00 $10,000.00 8/15 $500.00 $7,500.00 1/25 $250.00 $6,250.00 17/100 $100 $10,000.00 10/200 $50.00 $10,000.00 4/250 $25.00 $6,250.00





600 Total 75,000.00



Please prayerfully consider partnering with us, spreading the word, and being the hands and feet for one of our own. May God be glorified!





Update - Oct 23, 2024 - We are at 22% of our goal! We thank everyone for their extremely generous contributions.



