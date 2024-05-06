Commissary Funds for Pi

This fund was established to help Joe's family fund his commissary while serving his sentence and his family with any needs while he is incarcerated such as bills, groceries, emergencies, etc.





Joe is an independent Christian minister and happily married father of 4 children. He was arrested in May, 2021 and initially given 6 charges surrounding his presence at the Capitol on January 6th. At the Capitol, he did not enter the building, promoted no violence, aided the wounded & protected the defenseless. He did not attack anyone or destroy anything.

In August, he received 10 federal charges on his official indictment. After rejecting a plea deal the government threw 2 more charges at him totaling 12 (7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors).

Although Joe was able to beat 5 of his charges at trial with the help of his legal team, he was found guilty on 7 non-violent charges and was sentenced to 58 months incarceration. His family struggles to survive without him. Commissary is extremely important to the incarcerated for hygiene supplies as well as enough calories to stay somewhat healthy. Please consider a monthly donation of $5-10 to assist in his welfare while inside.

Thank you and GOD Bless!














