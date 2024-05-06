Commissary Funds for Pi

Monthly Goal:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Hawley
This fund was established to help Joe's family fund his commissary while serving his sentence and his family with any needs while he is incarcerated such as bills, groceries, emergencies, etc.
Joe is an independent Christian minister and happily married father of 4 children. He was arrested in May, 2021 and initially given 6 charges surrounding his presence at the Capitol on January 6th. At the Capitol, he did not enter the building, promoted no violence, aided the wounded & protected the defenseless. He did not attack anyone or destroy anything.
In August, he received 10 federal charges on his official indictment. After rejecting a plea deal the government threw 2 more charges at him totaling 12 (7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors).
Although Joe was able to beat 5 of his charges at trial with the help of his legal team, he was found guilty on 7 non-violent charges and was sentenced to 58 months incarceration. His family struggles to survive without him. Commissary is extremely important to the incarcerated for hygiene supplies as well as enough calories to stay somewhat healthy. Please consider a monthly donation of $5-10 to assist in his welfare while inside.
Thank you and GOD Bless!
God bless you!
Thank You
Joe you and all the others are in my prayers. ML.
God bless Pi. Preach and teach art.
Praying for you and your family for quick release. May the lord bless you mightily!
Be strong. You are loved.
We pray for you all daily!! Gods blessings on you and families!
God is great. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. May God bring you hope and peace. Never thought we’d see this in the U.S. I pray that Pres Trump will bring all of you home VERY soon.
May God richly bless and grant you peace and endurance for a little while longer… praying for release day one of Trump’s being sworn in!!
Be blessed.
We are praying for your Freedom Day to come soon! We are entering the Golden Age - the 1000 Year Kingdom of Christ on Earth! "He sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives! Opening of the prison to them that are bound! To proclaim the acceptable (Jubilee) year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance of our God!" Isaiah 61 More about the Golden Age at FreedomForce dot live.
Hang in there Trump is coming!
