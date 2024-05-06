Campaign Image

Commissary Funds for Pi

Monthly Goal:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Mel Hawley

Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Hawley

Commissary Funds for Pi

This fund was established to help Joe's family fund his commissary while serving his sentence and his family with any needs while he is incarcerated such as bills, groceries, emergencies, etc.


Joe is an independent Christian minister and happily married father of 4 children. He was arrested in May, 2021 and initially given 6 charges surrounding his presence at the Capitol on January 6th.  At the Capitol, he did not enter the building, promoted no violence, aided the wounded & protected the defenseless. He did not attack anyone or destroy anything.

In August, he received 10 federal charges on his official indictment. After rejecting a plea deal the government threw 2 more charges at him totaling 12 (7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors).

Although Joe was able to beat 5 of his charges at trial with the help of his legal team, he was found guilty on 7 non-violent charges and was sentenced to 58 months incarceration. His family struggles to survive without him. Commissary is extremely important to the incarcerated for hygiene supplies as well as enough calories to stay somewhat healthy. Please consider a monthly donation of $5-10 to assist in his welfare while inside.

Thank you and GOD Bless!


 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Teresa Simpson
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

God bless you!

J6 supporter
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank You

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Joe you and all the others are in my prayers. ML.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Paula Formhals
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

God bless Pi. Preach and teach art.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you and your family for quick release. May the lord bless you mightily!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Be strong. You are loved.

Misty
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

We pray for you all daily!! Gods blessings on you and families!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Tammy Flosi
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

God is great. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. May God bring you hope and peace. Never thought we’d see this in the U.S. I pray that Pres Trump will bring all of you home VERY soon.

Praying patriot
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

May God richly bless and grant you peace and endurance for a little while longer… praying for release day one of Trump’s being sworn in!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Bekah127
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Be blessed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Melissa Redpill
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

We are praying for your Freedom Day to come soon! We are entering the Golden Age - the 1000 Year Kingdom of Christ on Earth! "He sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives! Opening of the prison to them that are bound! To proclaim the acceptable (Jubilee) year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance of our God!" Isaiah 61 More about the Golden Age at FreedomForce dot live.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Hang in there Trump is coming!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo