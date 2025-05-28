Supports Phillips Family

Raised:
USD $775
Campaign funds will be received by Tara Philips
Hey friends and family this is being set up for The Phillips Family and helping during the weeks that Tara will be with Kiefer while he is recovering from surgery here at Children’s Hospital.
The family appreciates any donation you feel led to give to go towards gasoline for traveling back and forth from Linden to Plano.
The funds will help with the extra expenses of food for Tara during these next week’s while at the hospital and anything else needed for the family while they are here.
The biggest need is prayer though , we know our God will provide during this time! Prayers specifically for healing during his recovery including no infections, or complications!
Praying for you all
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. get well soon Kiefer
Praying for you
Praying for your family
Praying for your recovery.
Prayers are going up!
June 3rd, 2025
From Tara yesterday
From IV food to real food on day 5 post surgery! He is so ready to enjoy some food. He hasn't had anything by mouth since last Sunday before we went to the ER.
June 3rd, 2025
From Tara:
We were able to get him into his own clothes and outside today. He's had a small amount of liquids and can have more slowly throughout the rest of the day. He's gonna get an actual shower tonight!
