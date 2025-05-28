Supports Phillips Family

Hey friends and family this is being set up for The Phillips Family and helping during the weeks that Tara will be with Kiefer while he is recovering from surgery here at Children’s Hospital.

The family appreciates any donation you feel led to give to go towards gasoline for traveling back and forth from Linden to Plano.

The funds will help with the extra expenses of food for Tara during these next week’s while at the hospital and anything else needed for the family while they are here.

The biggest need is prayer though , we know our God will provide during this time! Prayers specifically for healing during his recovery including no infections, or complications!







