Campaign Image

Supports Phillips Family

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by Smith Jenny

Campaign funds will be received by Tara Philips

Supports Phillips Family

Hey friends and family this is being set up for The Phillips Family and helping during the weeks that Tara will be with Kiefer while he is recovering from surgery here at Children’s Hospital.

The family appreciates any donation you feel led  to give to go towards gasoline for traveling back and forth from Linden to Plano. 

The funds will help with the extra expenses of food for Tara during these next week’s while at the hospital and anything else needed for the family while they are here.

The biggest need is prayer though , we know our God will provide during this time! Prayers specifically for healing during his recovery including no infections, or complications!



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. get well soon Kiefer

Shawn Ferguson
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you

Fergusons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family

Al and David
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your recovery.

The DeLaughter Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are going up!

Perricone family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #2

June 3rd, 2025

From Tara yesterday 

From IV food to real food on day 5 post surgery! He is so ready to enjoy some food. He hasn't had anything by mouth since last Sunday before we went to the ER.

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

June 3rd, 2025

From Tara: 

We were able to get him into his own clothes and outside today. He's had a small amount of liquids and can have more slowly throughout the rest of the day. He's gonna get an actual shower tonight!

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo