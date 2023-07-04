Support for Phillipe's Friends Academic School

Contact Phillipe at: WhatsApp +255744378323 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phillipe.paulo.7

Phillipe's mission is to give access to education in his remote village in Tanzania. With donations, he will be able to provide free education to kids in his community. This includes buying their books, uniforms, and food. Phillipe's dream is to buy 4 acres of land to build pre- and primary-school classrooms.

Read Phillipe's story:

My name is Philemon Paulo Sulle but everyone calls me Phillipe. I was born on 26th July 1993 in Karatu district of Arusha, Tanzania. I am from local tribe known as Iraqw and our ancestors came from Ethiopia. There are about 15,000 people in our district, but in my village there are around 5000 people. We have our own culture and customs but in my village, education has not been a top priority so most people are not educated.

When I was a child, I finished primary school but I didn’t continue with secondary education because it was so far from where we live and so expensive that we could not afford it. When I was 18, two foreigners from Swaziland visited the village and nobody could explain anything to them as no one spoke English. This made me embarrassed, but it also motivated me to learn English so we could increase tourism in our village as well as teach the next generation so they will have better opportunities. Typically people in my village start the marriage process about the age of 18. I wanted to postpone my marriage in order to learn English as well as earn enough money for my younger siblings to complete high school. With much thought and the permission of my parents in addition to the village chief and elders, I put off the marriage preparation in order to work. When I was not working, I was taking English courses and practicing English whenever I could. I also found one old man in my village who spoke English, as he learned it when working with the British colonists during the colonial times. I worked as hard as I could at the brick factories, but it was not enough so I became a porter for treks up Kilimanjaro. It was extremely hard work but paid well, so I did it to reach my goal, ultimately climbing it 70 times. In 2022 my siblings finished high school.

After seeing the importance of education and how it change my life, I established a kindergarten school in my own living room in 2022 and 37 children from my village joined my school. It ignited my passion for education even more, as there were no other opportunities for education in our village.

I got married on September 10th, 2022 to a wonderful woman who shares my vision. We decided to use all of the gifts we got from the wedding to build a class room, an office and a small library. I finished this construction on January 10th, 2023, and 53 kids have started school. We have two teachers and I am an English teacher. Last April we got a donor who offered to pay for breakfast in our school so children can have more time to focus on studies. Some friends have bought school supplies like books and a printer. Our vision is to have English Medium school of grade one to seven. In seven years we wish to have around 345 students, so the next steps are to buy enough land (between four and seven acres) so we can have enough space to expand. The land will cost around $35,000 and we plan buildings that will six classes plus other areas that will enhance learning. We will also need funds to employ more teachers as we grow, as well as all other items necessary to provide education for the children.

I believe that the best opportunity for future economic prosperity of our region would be tourism and that learning English through a good school will be crucial to capitalize on it. I estimate it will cost about $47 a month per child. Would you prayerfully consider supporting us in our mission?