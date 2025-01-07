EMERGENCY FINANCIAL HELP for Phillip and Linda

Linda ANCHONDO of Hollister Missouri became a new widow the day after Christmas 2024. Phillip, Linda’s husband of over 20 years went home to be with the Lord suddenly and unexpectedly due to a heart attack. Linda, her family & friends are all understandably in shock. Phillip will be missed for his wit, knowledge and great love for all animals. His 3 lap kitties and Linda feel lost without him. While honorably serving his country in the Air Force Special Operations Security Force, Phillip was able to put his love for animals and talent as a dog Handler to good use in the K9 Unit. There he trained dogs to look for various warfare tactics and for patrol services.

It’s safe to say most of us are seldom prepared to leave this life. Such was the case with Phillip. Due to being partially disabled in his final years, he and Linda fell on difficult financial times. Living frugally, they always managed to pay their bills, but there was never anything left over for savings. Phillip’s untimely death has stopped his Social Security income for 2 months while Linda must reapply and wait for their decision. It is likely she will end up receiving even less money from Social Security when they complete their analysis. Consequently we, Linda’s church family, are reaching out to the community requesting temporary financial assistance for rent so Linda can stay in their apartment home and also for the necessary funds needed for Phillip’s cremation. Until we can raise $1600 to put his body to final rest, Phillip lies waiting at the crematorium. This is very painful for everyone and stressful for Linda. She had NO WAY, and NO IDEA HOW she could pay for all this until we came alongside her and offered to fundraise on their behalf. Your donations, no matter what size, will be greatly appreciated. God bless you all for reading this and considering how you can help alleviate these financial burdens at a very difficult time.