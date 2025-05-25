Campaign Image

Philip's Cancer Fight

 USD $20,000

 USD $19,125

Campaign created by Paul Frederick

Campaign funds will be received by Philip Bergeron

Philip Bergeron, a loving husband and father of six, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He is facing a tough battle ahead, and we want to help his family through this difficult time. As he undergoes surgery and chemotherapy treatments, we want to ensure that his family is provided for financially, so they can focus on his health and well-being.

Philip has been a hardworking member of our community for many years, and now it's our turn to give back. We are raising $15,000 to help cover his family's living expenses, medical bills, and any other necessary costs associated with his treatment.

Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal. Your support will not only help Philip's family during this challenging time but also bring hope and strength to them as they fight alongside him.

Let's come together as a community and show Philip and his family that we care. Your generosity will make a difference in their lives, and we are grateful for your support. Please donate today to help Philip and his family win this fight!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

The Filers
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

Isaiah 57:1-2: "The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.”

HLB Class of 1994
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Sending our deepest sympathies to you all. So happy he and his wife Amy made it to our 30-year reunion last summer! Philip will be sorely missed. God Bless the Bergeron family.✝️💙🩶

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

🙏🙏 praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

praying❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Many many prayers to you and your family.

St Francis softball mate
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Philip!

Dantonio Family
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete healing. Love, Mike, Jolie, Win and JD

Jeff and Katie Rymer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your family

Irvin Bourgeois
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our prayers. Irvin, Stacy, and Brooke Bourgeois

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Isaiah 40:29 says that the Lord gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. The Gray’s are praying for y’all hard. He CAN do it.

Brad Garrison
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are up big fella!!! You got this

The Phelps Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Coach Philip - love Andrew and the Phelps Family

Richard Cusson
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Dorothea and I are keeping you in our prayers.

David and Linda Estes
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

A great coach to Jackson!!! Go Outlaws!! You can do this Philip!! Prayers for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers brother!

Rusty Luke
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong my friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You’ve got this.

