Philip's Cancer Fight

Philip Bergeron, a loving husband and father of six, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He is facing a tough battle ahead, and we want to help his family through this difficult time. As he undergoes surgery and chemotherapy treatments, we want to ensure that his family is provided for financially, so they can focus on his health and well-being.
Philip has been a hardworking member of our community for many years, and now it's our turn to give back. We are raising $15,000 to help cover his family's living expenses, medical bills, and any other necessary costs associated with his treatment.
Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal. Your support will not only help Philip's family during this challenging time but also bring hope and strength to them as they fight alongside him.
Let's come together as a community and show Philip and his family that we care. Your generosity will make a difference in their lives, and we are grateful for your support. Please donate today to help Philip and his family win this fight!
Isaiah 57:1-2: "The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.”
Sending our deepest sympathies to you all. So happy he and his wife Amy made it to our 30-year reunion last summer! Philip will be sorely missed. God Bless the Bergeron family.✝️💙
🙏🙏 praying for your family!
praying❤️
Many many prayers to you and your family.
Praying for you Philip!
Praying for complete healing. Love, Mike, Jolie, Win and JD
Prayers for you and your family
Keeping you in our prayers. Irvin, Stacy, and Brooke Bourgeois
Isaiah 40:29 says that the Lord gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. The Gray’s are praying for y’all hard. He CAN do it.
Prayers are up big fella!!! You got this
Praying for you Coach Philip - love Andrew and the Phelps Family
Dorothea and I are keeping you in our prayers.
A great coach to Jackson!!! Go Outlaws!! You can do this Philip!! Prayers for you all!
Prayers brother!
Stay strong my friend.
You’ve got this.
