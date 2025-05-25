Philip's Cancer Fight

Philip Bergeron, a loving husband and father of six, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. He is facing a tough battle ahead, and we want to help his family through this difficult time. As he undergoes surgery and chemotherapy treatments, we want to ensure that his family is provided for financially, so they can focus on his health and well-being.

Philip has been a hardworking member of our community for many years, and now it's our turn to give back. We are raising $15,000 to help cover his family's living expenses, medical bills, and any other necessary costs associated with his treatment.

Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal. Your support will not only help Philip's family during this challenging time but also bring hope and strength to them as they fight alongside him.

Let's come together as a community and show Philip and his family that we care. Your generosity will make a difference in their lives, and we are grateful for your support. Please donate today to help Philip and his family win this fight!