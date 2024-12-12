Help and Hope for Philip and his family

Hey everyone,

Thank you for taking the time to read this. My son Philip, his wife Mariya, and their son David are facing a tough situation. Recently, their car's transmission gave out, and they urgently need a new one. Philip is a disabled Marine veteran and unable to work, and Mariya is his full-time caregiver, also caring for their special needs son, David, who is nonverbal and autistic. They are working on getting VA support for Mariya as a paid caregiver, but right now, they’re in a financial bind.

We're asking for your prayers and, if possible, any financial help you can give. A new car and help catching up on bills would truly make a difference for their family. We know it’s a difficult time for many, but any support, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated. As Jesus said, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Your kindness would not only help them get back on their feet but would mean the world to us all. Thank you, and God bless you in Jesus' name!

Love, Angel

