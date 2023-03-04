Campaign Image

Support Pfizer Whistleblower

Raised:

 USD $90,852

Campaign created by James OKeefe

Campaign funds will be received by Debora Bernal

Support Pfizer Whistleblower

My name is Debbie.

I'm facing uncertainty for doing what I believe is the right thing for the country. I've lost my job, potentially my career for taking this stand, please consider standing with me however you can. Prayers for my family at this time are definitely appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
11 months ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

HERO

The Spizzirri’s
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep fighting for this woman, James! She’s a hero 🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

I am a former Accenture employee & admire your stand against both Accenture & Pfizer. Blessings to you.

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Randy Fong
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Ms. Bernal, thank you for your courage!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Can%u2019t leave real name because I also work in this sector.

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

William Keeney
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Can%u2019t leave real name because I also work in this sector.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May God be your protection and vindication, and may He make a bright path forward for you in the glorious name of Christ Jesus.

Rich & Sue Sugden
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo