Support Pfizer Whistleblower

Raised:
USD $90,852
Campaign funds will be received by Debora Bernal
My name is Debbie.
I'm facing uncertainty for doing what I believe is the right thing for the country. I've lost my job, potentially my career for taking this stand, please consider standing with me however you can. Prayers for my family at this time are definitely appreciated.
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
HERO
Keep fighting for this woman, James! She’s a hero 🤍
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
I am a former Accenture employee & admire your stand against both Accenture & Pfizer. Blessings to you.
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Ms. Bernal, thank you for your courage!
Can%u2019t leave real name because I also work in this sector.
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Can%u2019t leave real name because I also work in this sector.
May God be your protection and vindication, and may He make a bright path forward for you in the glorious name of Christ Jesus.
Keep up the fight, shining a bright light James!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.