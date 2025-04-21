Pfeiffer Family Home

Saturday, April 19th, while the Pfeiffer family was celebrating Easter with family, they received a devastating phone call from a neighbor telling them that their home was on fire. They lost everything in that fire. Blake and Alanna are looking to start building a home as soon as possible. Every little bit helps them reach their goal and be able to have a new home by winter for their family. We ask for prayers as they seek out contractors, that God would continue to answer prayers and for peace and comfort in their tragic loss.