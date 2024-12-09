Peyson's TMEA Invitational Performance Trip

Peyson's high school choir has been invited to attend the Texas Music Educators Associations (TMEA) 2025 All-State Large School Mixed Choir convention from February 12th - 14th, 2025 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.



This prestigious convention is comprised of the top high school choristers in Texas, selected through a highly competitive multi-level audition process. Our choir's three-day experience will culminate in a performance on the evening of the 14th in front of thousands of convention-goers, showcasing our choir's talents on the TMEA's biggest stage.



In order to participate, Peyson needs to self-fund the trip, so she's asking for your support to ensure she can attend. Your donation will help her cover the costs of charter bus transportation, hotel lodging, all meals, and various other requirements for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



Your consideration / donation would be greatly appreciated to assist Peyson in this "last hurrah" as her high school choir career winds down.



Thank you so much.