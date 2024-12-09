Campaign Image

Peyson's TMEA Invitational Performance Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $940

Campaign created by Robert Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Phillips

Peyson's high school choir has been invited to attend the Texas Music Educators Associations (TMEA) 2025 All-State Large School Mixed Choir convention from February 12th - 14th, 2025 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. 

This prestigious convention is comprised of the top high school choristers in Texas, selected through a highly competitive multi-level audition process. Our choir's three-day experience will culminate in a performance on the evening of the 14th in front of thousands of convention-goers, showcasing our choir's talents on the TMEA's biggest stage.

In order to participate, Peyson needs to self-fund the trip, so she's asking for your support to ensure she can attend. Your donation will help her cover the costs of charter bus transportation, hotel lodging, all meals, and various other requirements for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Your consideration / donation would be greatly appreciated to assist Peyson in this "last hurrah" as her high school choir career winds down.

Thank you so much. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Sherrie Cox
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Enjoy this fantastic opportunity! Congrats!

RICHARD Moon
$ 75.00 USD
23 days ago

Michele Jones
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Amy Newell
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

What a great opportunity! Have so much fun!

Anthony R Lusby
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

We love and support your achievements, Peyson.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck and have fun.

DeDe
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Marco
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck 🙏

Mark Copeland
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Peyson, this is a fun and fantastic trip. Our daughter Noelle with in the Jasper High School choir and had to raise money for her trip to TMEA in San Antonio. Good luck and sending prayers for a successful trip

Eric Christen and Martha
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Julie Newcomb
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations! TMEA has a huge part of my heart. Been going as an educator for years. So excited for you to perform!!!!

Aimee Dryer
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Peyson!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck sweet Peyson!!

