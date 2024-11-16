Turning a Table Into a Store

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,191
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Jean-Marie
My name is Peter Jean Marie, the owner and founder of the self-named label Peter Jean Marie. Founded on October 4th, 2018. My goal this season is to turn this High-end table into a High-end store at the Miami Design District or at the Phipps Plaza in Atlanta Georgia. Allow me to tell you about myself/label briefly. I am a graduate from the Miami International University of Art & Design with an associate degree in Fashion Design. I was first introduced to the industry at the age of 16 as a print model but found myself having interest in the creative process in clothing. I received my first national recognition at the Miami International Mall in 2017 after the exposure of a dress that I created out of Chocolate Peter Jean Marie Chocolate Dress. This has led to other colleges such as University of Florida being the first to pay a fashion designer as myself to go out to their campus and showcase a Fashion Show Peter Jean Marie First Fashion Show at UF. As you see, I have started to make a name for myself. Fast forward into April of 2018, I graduated from college and have landed a job at Saks 5th Avenue as a style advisor. I could not stand the idea of selling other people's designs so I saved up and launched my Necktie line on October 2018. As I was ready to resign from Saks 5th Avenue, the manager marched out of his office and said "look Peter, you are not a designer". He tried to shut down my dreams but instead, I responded by opening a kiosk store right next door Peter Jean Marie opens Kiosk Store.
I went viral and started to gain the attention of many Peter Jean Marie Sells Out on Ties. I felt so confident, I even auditioned for shark tank the which was my first of many no's in sponsorship money Peter Jean Marie Auditions for Sharktank. That did not stop me, so I continued to sell Neckties to grow my name, image, and likeness. Then in 2019, while selling ties I received a phone call from The Ritz-Carlton Hotel company asking to carry a high-end version of my ties. It did not hit me at the moment, that they would become my biggest client yet. A month later, I called back and told them that I would be more than happy to accept the offer Ritz Carlton Carries Peter Jean Marie. In 2021, I then received a phone call from Saks 5th Avenue, which offered me the opportunity for them to carry my brand. How amazing it felt, because 3 years before that I worked at the same store where the manager said that I could not be a designer. However Saks 5th Avenue said that I needed a certain amount of funds in order for it to make it happen. I prayed so hard, then I received an endorsement from an NFL player Former NFL Player endorses Peter Jean Marie. It wasn't near enough to the amount that was required of me but it was a start. Between now and 2021 I have went through many different investors who has said no or left me without an answer to help further my brand. Today is November 16th, 2024 and I have not lost any faith yet. Though my opportunity with Saks have past, that is okay because I am going to open the first standing High-end Peter Jean Marie store to continue this greatness that is within me. Though I cannot type every successful moment within this campaign story, I must share that I am for the community, for the youth, and for giving back in general. Thank you for reading and may God bless you! Don't forget to Give, Send, and Go!
Let’s go Peter!!!
I support you Peter Jean Marie. I have been supporting you since 2018.
Very excited for you, Peter!
Your creativity and drive should be an inspiration to everyone, especially young people. And your positivity is infectious. Wishing you many blessings on your journey.
I believe in you.
December 20th, 2024
Peter Jean Marie is selling Worlds Most Expensive Necktie World's Most Expensive Necktie
December 20th, 2024
Peter Jean Marie announces campaign at Ritz-Carlton Peter Jean Marie Announces Campaign at Ritz-Carlton
