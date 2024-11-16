Turning a Table Into a Store

My name is Peter Jean Marie, the owner and founder of the self-named label Peter Jean Marie. Founded on October 4th, 2018. My goal this season is to turn this High-end table into a High-end store at the Miami Design District or at the Phipps Plaza in Atlanta Georgia. Allow me to tell you about myself/label briefly. I am a graduate from the Miami International University of Art & Design with an associate degree in Fashion Design. I was first introduced to the industry at the age of 16 as a print model but found myself having interest in the creative process in clothing. I received my first national recognition at the Miami International Mall in 2017 after the exposure of a dress that I created out of Chocolate Peter Jean Marie Chocolate Dress. This has led to other colleges such as University of Florida being the first to pay a fashion designer as myself to go out to their campus and showcase a Fashion Show Peter Jean Marie First Fashion Show at UF. As you see, I have started to make a name for myself. Fast forward into April of 2018, I graduated from college and have landed a job at Saks 5th Avenue as a style advisor. I could not stand the idea of selling other people's designs so I saved up and launched my Necktie line on October 2018. As I was ready to resign from Saks 5th Avenue, the manager marched out of his office and said "look Peter, you are not a designer". He tried to shut down my dreams but instead, I responded by opening a kiosk store right next door Peter Jean Marie opens Kiosk Store.

I went viral and started to gain the attention of many Peter Jean Marie Sells Out on Ties. I felt so confident, I even auditioned for shark tank the which was my first of many no's in sponsorship money Peter Jean Marie Auditions for Sharktank. That did not stop me, so I continued to sell Neckties to grow my name, image, and likeness. Then in 2019, while selling ties I received a phone call from The Ritz-Carlton Hotel company asking to carry a high-end version of my ties. It did not hit me at the moment, that they would become my biggest client yet. A month later, I called back and told them that I would be more than happy to accept the offer Ritz Carlton Carries Peter Jean Marie. In 2021, I then received a phone call from Saks 5th Avenue, which offered me the opportunity for them to carry my brand. How amazing it felt, because 3 years before that I worked at the same store where the manager said that I could not be a designer. However Saks 5th Avenue said that I needed a certain amount of funds in order for it to make it happen. I prayed so hard, then I received an endorsement from an NFL player Former NFL Player endorses Peter Jean Marie. It wasn't near enough to the amount that was required of me but it was a start. Between now and 2021 I have went through many different investors who has said no or left me without an answer to help further my brand. Today is November 16th, 2024 and I have not lost any faith yet. Though my opportunity with Saks have past, that is okay because I am going to open the first standing High-end Peter Jean Marie store to continue this greatness that is within me. Though I cannot type every successful moment within this campaign story, I must share that I am for the community, for the youth, and for giving back in general. Thank you for reading and may God bless you! Don't forget to Give, Send, and Go!