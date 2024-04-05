Peter Bernegger Support Fund

This GSG has been established to provide funds to cover legal costs and other expenses for Independent Journalist, Peter Bernegger. He was charged with "simulating legal process", something passed in 1977 and only two people have been convicted of it since then. This charge was a result of Assistant Attorney General, Stephen Kilpatrick reporting it as a "crime". Kilpatrick works for Josh Kaul, Attorney General of WI, who is a former Hillary Clinton attorney coming from Perkins Coie. The timing matches where this was shortly after Peter exposed Josh Kaul for smurfing. Peter filed 7 campaign finance complaints against Kaul & 6 of them were accepted - for $3.4 million in violations by Kaul. Peter is a Wisconsin native that has been tirelessly investigating election integrity issues for several years. This includes not only the many elements of the voting process and “bad actors”, but also campaign “smurfing” issues by members of both the Democrat and Republican parties in a nonpartisan manner. Smurfing is campaign money laundering where he has exposed dozens of politicians so far, including directly or indirectly filing over 52 campaign finance complaints. In response to his findings; he has taken action by filing over 4,200 public records requests, interviewing witnesses & taking witness statements for evidence from around the State of Wisconsin, formulating & filing many legal actions to expose & combat the issues, discovering and exposing the Wisconsin voting machines are connected to the internet with getting TWO lawsuits filed on that issue which are pending right now, filing over 11 lawsuits against corrupt state agencies, completing supporting subpoenas, taking depositions, he exposed Robin Vos' pay to play scheme related to the ranked choice voting scheme, and consistently provides information to the public. Silencing of a voice such as Peter’s is not beneficial to the citizens of Wisconsin, and this is a chance for people to support him.

First, Peter would like to thank everyone that made the trip to Madison to show their support at the courthouse-it was very touching and much appreciated! Most importantly, Peter would humbly appreciate ongoing prayers. No matter what hindrances have come up, he will not give up and will find a way to expose election shortcomings so we can all have transparent, fair and accurate elections – something we should all aspire to!

This fund has been established with Peter’s permission, after some coaxing, and all funds (minus GSG fee of 2.9% and $0.30 transaction fee) will be provided directly to Peter for his legal bills. If you wish to donate, thank you for your support! If funds received exceed actual legal expenses, they will be used for future filing fees and costs related to other cases. You can find free content, previously posted information, interviews, testimony & smurfing information here if interested too:

Website: https://electionwatch.info/ (click on any state on the USA map for Smurfs in your state)

X: @PeterBernegger

Truth Social: @PeterBerneggerREALone

Telegram: https://t.me/PeterBernegger

Election Watch, Inc., PO Box 6, New London, WI 54961

Ephesians 6:10-18 NIV



Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.