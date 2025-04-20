Comfort Bags for Kids and Sports Power International - A New Calling Mission

Join us in supporting the Comfort Bags for Kids and Sports Power International's new mission to provide care and hope for children who are victims of sex trafficking and young women who become pregnant due to trafficking and choose life for their babies. Together, we can bring comfort, restoration, and healing to these individuals across the country.

As an organization, COMFORT BAGS FOR KIDS has been serving children in crisis for over two decades, providing COMFORT BAGS for disaster relief and children who are traumatized through the horrific reality of human trafficking for sex. Our partnership with Sports Power International will allow us to expand our life-changing work and provide comprehensive support in a more tangible way.

The Opportunity:

Sports Power International, led by a generous couple, owns a 40-acre ranch in Jacksonville, Florida, which will serve as the base for our new mission. They have offered us the Directorship of this new mission, where we will oversee efforts to support victims and expand this life-changing work.

After much prayer, strategy, and counsel, we have decided to accept this incredible opportunity. We are ready to serve these children and young women with compassion, hope, and healing. However, we need your help to make this dream a reality.

How You Can Help:

We are seeking prayer, funds, and partners to support this new mission. Your contribution will help us provide comfort bags, counseling, education, and eventually shelter on the ranch, to victims of sex trafficking. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these children and young women.

Join us in this new calling mission and let's bring hope, healing, and restoration to those who need it most. Your support will help us create a safe and nurturing environment where these individuals can heal, grow, and thrive.

Specifics:

In order to get started, we must raise $35,000 to fund the move to Florida, and sustain us thru 2025.

Thank you for considering supporting Comfort Bags for Kids and Sports Power International's new calling and mission. Your generosity will change lives and bring hope to those who need it most. Please donate now and join us in this life-changing work.